Tea Gardens Lions Australia Day Breakfast BBQ cancelled

DUE to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the Myall Coast, the Tea Gardens Lions Club has made the difficult decision to cancel the Australia Day Breakfast BBQ scheduled at Moira Parade Reserve on 26 January 2022.

Tea Gardens Lions Club President Peter Webb stated, “We acknowledge this decision will be disappointing for locals but one of our key priorities is the safety, health and wellbeing of our community. Please celebrate this Australia Day safely.

“The Lions Club will continue to support smaller events such as the Myall Masters Swim Carnival, Seniors Week, and the Rural Fire Service.

“We are also back on at the Heatherbrae Bunnings BBQ on 29 January. Stay safe.”

Details about the 2022 Citizen of the Year will be released on Australia Day together with the names of the winners of the Lions Festive Season and the Meals On Wheels raffles.

For more information contact Peter Webb on 0423 691 486 or [email protected] and follow the Tea Gardens Lions Club on Facebook.