Tea Gardens Lions Club seeks toy donations for flood affected community of Lismore

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Lions Club is seeking new toy donations for children and young people adversely affected by the recent recurrent floods.

Over 40,000 people remain under 69 evacuation orders with thousands of homes now uninhabitable.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The total number of disaster-declared council regions is now 37 (from 128), including our own MidCoast.

Significant recovery support is needed to help flood victims get back on their feet.

Leone Webb, Director of Tea Gardens Lions, stated, “The ‘Lions Need for Feed Australia’ is adding a ‘Christmas in July’ theme to their next semi-trailer convoy going to Lismore later this month.

“We will be taking new toys to children and young people who have lost so much in these recent floods.”

The national ‘Lions Need for Feed project’ has delivered around 90 truckloads of hay to farming families, as well as household hampers and personal care packs.

Leone added, “We have lots of toys for the little kids, so we are seeking donations for older kids, aged ten and older.

“We would appreciate new footballs, netballs, frisbees, board games, card games, gift vouchers and similar items.”

The Tea Gardens Lions will ensure all new toys are included in the next convoy.

You can donate new toys at the following local drop off points: Regional Australia Bank Tea Gardens, Hugo’s Newsagency Hawks Nest, and the Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Donations will be accepted until 21 July 2022.

Further information about the ‘Lions Need for Feed Australia’ is available at https://www.needforfeed.org.

Information about NSW Flood Assistance is at https://www.nsw.gov.au/floods/financial-support/people or call 13 77 88.

By Sandra BOURKE