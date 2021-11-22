Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

17 NOVEMBER

Wednesday Nominated Triples was played today and attracted 44 players.

The weather was sunny and with a little breeze to make it interesting.

The winners in the morning were decided by the lowest winning score and Bryan McPhie, Geoff Page and Keith Smith were successful with a score of 9.

The afternoon winners were decided on the lowest winning margin and Tom Short, Dennis Ashbridge and Geoff Muggleton won with a 2-point margin.

The Garden Eatery voucher went to Bill Baillie.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

The weather forecast for next week is looking very ordinary, so let’s hope members can get a game next Wednesday.

20 November

Our Bowling Club is well supported in our local community by a wonderful band of local sponsors.

In recognition of their material contribution, the Men’s Bowling Club hosted a “Sponsors Day” today, despite the threatening skies.

Most of our sponsors fielded teams and participants were in for a fun time, many not having played bowls before.

A game of Fours was played and then a game of Pairs.

The frivolity out on the green was followed by a barbeque lunch provided by the members.

The Grange RSL LifeCare resort has been in the news lately and so again today when the team of Mark and Julie Woolard, Geoff and Deyonne Page, representing the Grange took out the “Golden Bowl’ trophy.

Well done.

In other news.

There was a good field nominated for Sunday bowls today but alas, the rain Gods intervened and there was no play.

The final day for Sunday bowls will be 5 December.

The bowls coordinator, Rob Young, has scheduled a mixed triples game for the afternoon of Saturday 27 November.

A nomination sheet is on the board so add your name if you wish to play.

By John SLATER