Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

29 NOVEMBER

Well the Pennant season for this year is well and truly over but that did not stop the various Pennant teams from celebrating and reminiscing over lunch today in the Garden Eatery restaurant.

The success, or otherwise, of the four grades making up the First National Tea Gardens 2021 Pennant side was reviewed.

The ‘Mighty Sevens’ told of several hard luck stories, not the least being their lack of success on slow greens.

The Sixes did very well, and but for a few ‘ifs, buts and maybes’, might have been in the mix in the playoffs.

The Fives really had a tough season and played possibly a grade too high this year, but they did their best and represented Tea Gardens with distinction.

The Fours made it to the Zone playoffs after a near perfect winning streak.

The appalling weather conditions experienced over at Soldiers Point during their playoff matches bought their winning run to a close.

The best part of the whole experience was the pride in our Club and the camaraderie we all enjoyed.

Cannot wait to do it again.

1 December

The Wednesday Nominated Triples has been flirting with the weather for weeks and the 48 players turning up to play today were caught out.

Only the morning game was played.

The winners were decided by the ‘highest winning score’.

The winners on the grass with 21 points were Tom Short, Dennis Ashbridge and Geoffrey Muggleton.

The winners on the synthetic were Rob Jones, Chris May and Bill Heylbut with 18 points.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Ron Rowe.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for donating the voucher and their support of Men’s bowls.

5 December

The Sunday bowlers had a most enjoyable day today with a good field of 24 players taking the opportunity to play in their last event for the year.

Light rain early did no more than settle the dust and games were just finishing when rain started again.

Winners of the magic bar draw were Ron and Karen (skipper) Green with the highest winning margin of 19.

A Christmas break up followed with a Bar BBQ lunch enjoyed by all.

Sunday bowls will resume on the 16 of January 2022.

Thanks were expressed to the organisers of Sunday bowls, Bev and Frank Dunn.

They extended their Christmas greetings to all the bowlers and their families.

In other news:

I will be reporting next week on the Clubs combined Presentation Night to be held tomorrow night.

The final day of organised bowls for 2021 is Wednesday 15 December.

A game will be played in the morning followed by lunch.

By John SLATER