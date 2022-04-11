Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

6 APRIL

With rain threatening, the Wednesday Triples competition was played as one 18-end game with 45 Players participating.

Consequently, there was a prize for both the grass and synthetic that turned out to be the ‘highest winning margin’.

The winners on the grass were Keith Smith, Graham Reynolds, and Mark Nightingale with a margin of 22 points.

The winners on the synthetic with a margin of 16 were Mike Dellaca, Neil Kibble, Paul Carter, and Leigh Hunt.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Merv Mills.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

9 April

The quarter-final round of the Club Championship Pairs was played today on the synthetic green as the grass was considered too wet to play.

The results were as follows:

Doug Andrews and Dave Perry defeated a valiant Barry Goode and Rick Islaub 23 – 17.

Scott Fitzalan and Cody Ross (sub for Chris Ross) outgunned Mark Nightingale and Graham Reynolds 28 – 11.

Jeff Baker and Greg Smith had a close game but managed to beat Col Amos and Mark Hair 27 – 24.

In the remaining game, Peter Gurney, and Neil Kibble (sub for Ross Barry) accounted for Leigh Hunt and Mike Delacca 27 -10.

10 April

The sun came out today for 25 Sunday bowlers who had a wonderful time competing over twelve ends.

Sunday bowls is becoming extremely popular with five fresh players taking on the game.

They are enjoying some coaching and already the improvement in their game is quite noticeable.

There is plenty of room for more players and free coaching is available each Tuesday from 2.00 pm.

There are plenty of coaching bowls available and all that is needed to make a start is a pair of flat-soled shoes.

The winners today were, John Atherton, Ray Prigg, Tracey Irwin, and Vic Garlic.

In other news

The semi-final of the Club Championship Pairs was played this afternoon on a very soggy grass green.

It detracted somewhat from the spectacle of the game as, bowlers know, the bias on the bowl is negated and drawing a shot around the head is almost impossible.

There were plenty of short bowls and the only way into the congested pack was ‘up the middle’.

So, hats off to the players who competed.

Cody Ross and Scot Fitzalan were too good for Dave Perry and Doug Andrews.

They won 23-11.

The remaining game, between Greg Smith and Jeff Baker and Peter Gurney and Ross Barry went down to the last bowl on the last end when Ross managed a difficult conversion to win the match 19-18.

A date for the final is yet to be determined but my inside news tells me it is likely to be on the Saturday of the Anzac Day weekend.

By John SLATER