Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

27 MAY

Rain threatened again today, and the 44 players competing in the Wednesday Nominated Triples competition format played to an altered format of one game of 18 ends.

A new opportunity of winning was initiated today, along with the usual prizes, the ‘total winning score plus winning ends’ was added.

The winners of the new prize with 46 points were Brian Newberry, Ron Rowe, and Alan Greenhalgh.

The other winners were decided by the ‘highest winning margin’ as selected by the bar staff.

On the grass Keith Smith, Graham Reynolds and Mark Nightingale won with a 23-point margin, and on the synthetic Peter Cheney, Geoff Page and John Slater had an 11-point margin to take the money.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Peter Cheney. Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

30 May

Three games in the Club Championship Triples were played today in appalling conditions.

In keeping with the Management Committee’s decision to play all championship competitions on the grass green, the soggy start of play was compounded when more rain and showers came and persisted through the afternoon.

Teams with the strongest arms had a distinct advantage as games degenerated into a hard slog.

One team forfeited when it was apparent that injury to backs, shoulders and arms was not worth the risk of continuing.

Of the games that continued, Greg Smith, Dennis Ashbridge and Jeff Baker defeated Tony Butler, Col Amos, and Mark Hair, 28-12.

Peter Gurney, Cody Ross, and Ross Barry accounted for the team of Keith Smith, Graham Reynolds, and Mark Nightingale, 24-7.

The team of Barry Goode, Stephen Mount and Anthony Grant were leading 12-1 at the halfway mark when the John Slater side forfeited the game.

The quarterfinals of the Club Championship Triples will be played on Saturday 7 May.

In other news.

Keep the weekend free of the 4-5 June for the club 16 up triples tournament.

A nomination sheet will be posted next week after the current pennant gradings have been received from the NDBA.

By John SLATER