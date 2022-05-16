0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

11 May

The skies were still threatening showers however, 42 bowlers took the plunge and proceeded onto both greens for one game of 18 end random-draw Triples.

As it turned out there was one interruption to play due to rain, but it was only for about 15 minutes.

The Highest winning score was to determine the winners.

The winners on the grass with a score of 22 were Peter Cheney, Col Amos, and Neil Kibble.

The winners on the synthetic were Gary Wynne, Roman Bondaruk, and Daryl Martin with a score of 23.

The Garden Eatery voucher went to Henry Dallas.

14 May

The semi-finals of the Club Championship Triples were played this afternoon.

In the first game Peter Gurney, Ross Barry, and Cody Ross held all the aces in their match, going on to defeat the team of Barry Goode, Stephen Mount and Anthony Grant 33 – 6.

In the remaining game Scott Fitzalan, Neil Kibble and Ron Webster accounted for Vic Garlick, Merv Mills and Ron Green 25 – 12.

15 May

As the grass green was being prepared for the final of the Club Championship Triples, the Sunday bowlers were having a great time on the synthetic green.

The team of John Moore, Carol Haydon and Rick Aslaub won the day with the lowest winning margin.

With the skies now taking on a dismal overcast the final of the Club Championship Triples proceeded with the anticipation of a great match.

On paper there is just nothing between the teams of Peter Gurney, Ross Barry and Cody Ross and their opponents, Scott Fitzalan, Neil Kibble, and Ron Webster.

And so, it was to be.

As publicity Officer I am quite privileged to watch many great games over the years and this one was right up there with the best.

Nip and tuck bowls all the way to Scott Fitzalan, leading for his team with bowls in the head consistently and the super touch of his opponent, Peter Gurney, just great to watch.

The seconds and skips were equally matched and at no time could the great gallery predict a winner.

Tied at 19-19 with just a few ends remaining it was there for the taking and with heads crowded with so many bowls at each end it required great skill and precision bowling from the skips not to give away shots.

It was the Cody Ross team that eventually eased away to take the title after 23 absorbing ends 21-18.

Congratulations to them and their opponents on a great game played in a wonderful spirit.

In other news.

Nominations are now being called for the Club Championship Fours and there is a reminder that entries for the 16-up tournament are closing fast.

By John SLATER