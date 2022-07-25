Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

20 JULY

The Wednesday Triples were played today with a random draw for partners.

With the weather unpredictable it was good to see that 40 players were undeterred and took to the synthetic green for two games over 12 ends.

Both games were decided by the highest winning margin as drawn by the bar staff.

In the morning Hylton Newman, Geoff Muggleton, and John Slater won with a margin of 13.

In the afternoon with a margin of 12 Tony Butler, Greg Smith, and Alan Greenhalgh were the winners.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Alan Greenhalgh.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

24 July

The Sunday bowlers played this morning with again a good field of players participating.

The largest winning score, 26, saw Bette Saillard, Col Buddle, and Barry Goode take the money.

The Sunday bowlers put on a great show and play was followed by a barbecue lunch for all players.

Showers were still hanging around in the afternoon for the start of the Club Fours Championship final.

The team of Peter Gurney, Greg Smith, Ross Barry, and Jeff Baker were taking on Geoffrey Muggleton, Ron Green, Roman Bondaruk, and Dennis Ashbridge for the title.

It was a good game but a little strange as well.

The Ashbridge team led in the initial stages and opened a 6-shot margin when, as expected, the Baker side reeled that in and appeared to have all the momentum when they hit the lead 13-12 at about the 13th end.

No sooner did they do that; they dropped an unfortunate 5 on the next end and never recovered.

Dennis’s team powered away, winning all the remaining ends to win the title 23-13.

If I had to award a Dolphin Medal for best and fairest player of the match, it would have to go to Ron Green.

Ron was as steady as a rock all day and was always in the mix when the ends were tight.

Congratulations to the winning side, Geoffrey Mugglerton, Ron Green, Roman Bondaruk, and Dennis Ashbridge.

Congratulations also to the runners-up, Peter Gurney, Greg Smith, Ross Barry, and Jeff Baker and indeed all the players who participated in what turned out to be an extremely competitive tournament.

Teams have been announced for the first Newcastle District Pennants tournament commencing on 13 August.

Tea Gardens has entered sides in both Division 3 and Division 4.

Division 3 looks to have plenty of talent and will host Karuah at home whilst Division 4 will play away at Hexham which may prove difficult if the weather does not improve.

It is great to see that the Selectors have chosen some new blood in Division 4 with Rick Islaub and Tony Butler given the chance to impress.

In other news.

A date for the next 16up tournament has been decided.

It will take place on the 26-27 November.

Details to follow.

By John SLATER