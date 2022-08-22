Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

17 AUGUST

It was good to have the grass green back in play today for the Wednesday Triples competition.

A draw for partners sorted the 44 players out and the fine weather was savoured by all.

The morning winners were decided by the Highest winning margin with Hylton Newman, Tony Butler, and Mark Nightingale. They had a margin of 9 points.

The afternoon winners were Craig Bengston, Bob Peady, and Keith Smith with the highest winning score of 17.

It was sad to hear of the passing of Dave Perry’s Dad and Roman Bondaruk Mum.

The Club sends their condolences to both members, it is a sad time for them both.

20 August

With the sun shining, the First National Dolphins Division 3 side played away at New Lambton today and I have unconfirmed reports that they came away with another great win with two teams winning and one team losing but the master board was the all-important factor, being ever so close, by a margin of just 3 shots.

The First National Dolphins Division 4 side hosted Fingal Bay at home and again it was nail-biting play all the way through.

Only Dave Perry’s team managed a good win, after a shaky start, and the remaining two teams recorded narrow losses.

Again, it was the all-important master board that mattered with the Dolphins winning 62-58 and clinching 8 points in the process.

Mention must be made of the valiant efforts of skip, Mark Hair, with the Dolphins 3-up on the master board with one end to play Mark found himself 3 down and the match was then in some peril, but as good skips do, he converted the 3 down to 2 up and then added another to take the end by three.

The stuff of legends!

Going into round 3 both Divisions are undefeated and next week Division 3 will again play away at Raymond Terrace and Division 4 will also play Raymond Terrace but with a home game advantage.

21 August

Sunday bowls had a good field lined up for today’s play, but that annoying rain just did not behave as forecast.

Maybe next week?

By John SLATER