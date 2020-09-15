Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

8 SEPTEMBER

Nominated Triples today attracted 44 players although the weather conditions were not favourable.



We welcomed a new member today, Doug Webber.

With rain threatening, play was reduced to one game of 18 ends.

Most teams completed 12 ends before the wind and rain set in and play ended.

On the grass the winners, yet again, were Vic Garlick, Col Fossey and Bill Heylbut on 13 points.

On the synthetic also on 13 points and on countback, Gary Wynne and John Moore won the money.

The Myall Bistro voucher went to Col Cameron.

Thanks to the Myall Bistro for their continued support.

13 September

The quarter-final matches for the Club Championship Triples was played today with some interesting results.

In a game I’m sure some would like to forget, Len Baker, Doug Naylor and Alan Greenhalgh demolished Gary Wynne, John Moore and Dave Benson 41 – 6.

In a close one, favorites for the title, Peter Gurney, Greg Pearson and Jeff Baker lost in a tight game to Mark Hair, Ron Webster and Stu Dorahy, 21-24.

In another close match, Doug Andrews, Geoff Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge def Barry Goode, Mark Nightingale and Anthony Grant 19 – 16.

In the remaining game it went down to the last bowl on the last end for Bill Baillie, Peter Cheney and John Slater to win by one shot over Geoff Page, Vic Garlick and Bill Heylbut 16 – 15.

14 September

The semi-finals of the Club Championship Triples were played today in conditions favorable to players.

Two very tight matches were played with only one-shot margins separating the winners.

Len Baker, Doug Naylor and Alan Greenhalgh managed to defeat Barry Drayton (sub for Stu Dorahy), Mark Hair and Ron Webster 19 – 18.

In the remaining game, Bill Baillie, Peter Cheney and John Slater managed an upset, defeating Doug Andrews, Geoff Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge 22 – 20.

Next Sunday’s final will be fought out by Bill Baillie, Peter Cheney and John Slater playing Len Baker, Doug Naylor and Alan Greenhalgh.

In other news.

The Kneelers and Grippers charity day will be held next Saturday 19 September.

This game is on the 19th September and is a charity day to help support some disadvantaged local school children.

Come along and support this event. $15 entry with lunch provided raffles and give-aways so come along.

Coming up on the 21st October is our annual Patrons Day.

This event will feature prize money with all the details to be provided soon.

Only members of the Tea Gardens Men’s and Ladies Bowls Clubs are permitted to bowl and enter our local competitions at this stage.

No visitors permitted at this stage until there is a change of rules.

By John SLATER