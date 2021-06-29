0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

23 June

After the heavy rain from the weekend, greenkeeper Peter Thornton found a way to have both greens in play for the Wednesday Triples competition.

You are a magician, Peter.

A good field of 43 players faced the starters in a draw for partners format.

The winners on 21 points were John Payne, Peter Cheney and Peter Gurney.

The lucky losers on seventeen points were Bryan McPhie, Glen Reinhard and Mark Hair.

The Garden eatery voucher was won by Glen Reinhard. Our thanks to the Garden eatery for their support.

26 June.

The Club Championship Major Singles at last made a start today after the washout of last weekend.

It was great to see some new players trusting their arms this year against more fancied opposition.

Such a game was Andy Docherty’s match against Peter Gurney.

No walk in the park for Peter as at one stage the scores were tied at 18-18.

Peter eventually won 31-20, but great to see Andy give it a go.

Another novice, John Payne took on the formidable Greg Brown.

Greg won the match 31-11, but a creditable performance from John, nonetheless.

Another “David and goliath” match saw Barry Goode taking on Club Champion, Jeff Baker.

Barry has just recently purchased a bowling arm and it has made an enormous difference to his game.

He managed fourteen shots against a vastly more experienced player.

Bob Weir took on fellow longbowman, Dennis Ashbridge but fell short in a good game with Dennis winning the match 31-20.

27 June

The sun shone again for the second round of the Club Championship Major singles and the Peter Thornton prepared green was just beautiful to play on.

Mark Nightingale and David Garcia had a ding dong battle with David proving more consistent.

He won that match 31-22.

First year rookie Tony Butler acquitted himself well against his vastly more experienced opponent, Greg Brown. Tony has only been playing for a few months and did well in taking eleven shots of Greg.

Playing against a Club Singles champion is always difficult and so it was when Geoffrey Muggleton played Jeff Baker.

Jeff clinched the game 31-14.

Peter Gurney shook off the barnacles yesterday because today he was back to his best winning comfortably over Greg Smith 31-8.

John Slater also had a good win against Anthony Grant, a bowler we would like to see more of, John won the match 31-16.

There is more rain forecast for the coming week and hopefully it will not affect the continuation of the Major Singles.

Because some players had to forfeit, others are yet to play next weekend, but all signs are there for some fierce competition as we progress to the pointy end of the Championship.

By John SLATER