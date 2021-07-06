Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

30 JUNE

The end of the financial year saw 38 bowlers on the greens with one game of 4’s required.

The winners with 21 points on a countback were Graeme Watkins, Ron Webster/Merv Mills and Keith Smith. Ron and Merv played half a game each.

The lucky losers on thirteen points were “Lucky” Kev Barbie, Barry Goode and Bob Weir.

The Garden Eatery voucher went to Doug Naylor.

Thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

4 July

A beautiful day for the resumption of the Club Championship Major Singles which had reached the quarter final stage.

I guess it was a day when the pretenders to the championship were eliminated and the stage cleared for the top bowlers in our Club to take charge.

Probably, the only player to hold his head up from this round was David Garcia.

He played some terrific bowls but was eventually beaten by Club Champion, Jeff Baker 31-19.

Peter Gurney continued his winning ways accounting for Greg Brown 31-14.

John Slater got off to a bad start and was never in the game against Ross Barry.

Ross played some beautiful draw bowls and easily won the match 31-11.

Similarly, Rob Young drew a tough opponent in former Club Champion, Dennis Ashbridge and he was defeated, 31-7.

Next Sunday will be a fun day when Ross Barry takes on Peter Gurney and Dennis Ashbridge plays Jeff Baker.

These two games promise to be really ding-dong battles and bowlers are encouraged to be there to view some great bowls.

In other news.

The Pennants Bash is on Saturday 17 July at 12pm.

If you are eligible to attend, please register your intent for catering purposes.

There will be a fun bowls match after lunch so bring your bowls.

The 2021 Annual General Meeting is on the Sunday 18 July starting at 10am in the Country Club.

Be there prior so you can register.

Nominations are being called for the Club Championship Triples and all nominated Triples teams are encouraged to enter.

The more teams contesting these championship events the better.

By John SLATER