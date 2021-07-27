0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

21 July

Wild and windy weather greeted this week of bowls.

Players knew it would be bad but the 48 bowlers fronting up for the Wednesday Nominated triples never expected wind like this.

Playing across the wind was almost impossible with bowls played on the correct bias finishing meters away from their intended targets.

The second game in the afternoon was called-off after six ends as conditions were impossible.

The winners today were decided using a new method, subject to review, but in a draw for one of four options the ‘lowest winning margin was selected’.

The morning winners on one point were John Payne, Peter Cheney and John Slater.

The afternoon winners on a one point countback were Scott Fitzalan, Ross Barry and Danny Johnson

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Mark Nightingale.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

24 July

The first round of the Club Championship Triples was played today in cold gale force winds.

The team of Graham Reynolds, Dennis Longman and Stu Dorahy won a close game, 26-23, against Chris May, Mike Dellaca and Leigh Hunt.

Glen Reinhard, Harry Parker and Len Baker fought valiantly in their game but were outnumbered 30-18 by Scott Fitzalan, Ross Barry and Danny Johnson.

Barry Goode, Steven Mount and Anthony Grant managed a good, 24-19, win over Rob Young, Dave Perry and Doug Andrews.

25 July

The wild, cold south-westerly winds continued for the second round of the Club Championship Triples which was to be the first championship game for three ‘rookies’ who have recently taken up the game.

Hylton Newman, Rick Islaub and Tony Butler were not fazed by their more fancied opponents, Graham Reynolds, Dennis Longman and Stu Dorahy and took the game right up to them in the early stages.

They faded over the closing ends but still managed an “honourable” defeat 17-26.

Well done.

Barry Goode deserved ‘man-of-the-match’ in his game with partners, Steven Mount and Anthony Grant, but all his great bowls were not enough to fend off John Payne, Peter Cheney and John Slater, who after a very ordinary start managed to find some form to win 24-14.

The nail-biter of today’s matches was the Scott Fitzalan, Ross Barry and Danny Johnson game against Col Amos, Geoffrey Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge.

This game went right down to the last bowl on the last end with Dennis just failing to convert and the Danny Johnson team scraping home 20-19.

In the remaining game, the team of Gary Wynne, Noel Jackson and Ron Green had a tough job on their hands against the star-studded, Peter Gurney, Jeff Baker and Greg Brown side.

They were outgunned by their opponents going down 13-27.

The competition will resume on Saturday 7 August with the semi-final round with the Stu Dorahy team taking on the Danny Johnson trio and the Greg Brown team opposing the John Slater side.

By John SLATER