Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

2 September

The first Nominated Triples competition in the new season kicked off with a beautiful spring day perfect for bowling.



This coupled with a magnificent Steve Green prepared grass green, one could be forgiven if they thought they had died and gone to bowling heaven.

Fifty bowlers enjoyed the experience, most played triples but there were two games of pairs.

The winners today were taken from the morning games as drawn by Terry Munright.

On the grass, with 12 points, were the pairs combination of Bill Baillie and John Slater and on the synthetic, with 13 points, were John Yabsley, Doug Naylor and Alan Greenhalgh.

The Myall Bistro voucher went to lucky Kev Barbie.

Thanks to the Myall Bistro for their continued support.

5 September

It was fine and cool today for the first round of the Club Championship Triples with a stiff south-easterly breeze testing the players.

There were some interesting results with the fancied team of Peter Gurney, Greg Pearson and Jeff Baker not having things all their own way but managing a close win over Graham Reynolds, Bill Jackson and Dennis Longman 22-19.

In another close match, Len Baker, Doug Naylor and Alan Greenhalgh defeated Mike Delacca, Neil Kibble and Leigh Hunt, 22-16.

The upset of the round was a great win by Geoff Page, Vic Garlick and Bill Heylbut over the team containing two of last year’s defending champions, Dave Perry, Ross Barry and Danny Johnson.

Bill’s team led all the way to win 19-13.

Doug Andrews, Geoffrey Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge recorded a good win against Rob Young, Dave Garcia and Bruce Murray, 23-10.

In the remaining game, Gary Wynne, John Moore and Dave Benson had an interesting and entertaining win over the ageless Tom, (“the silver fox”) Parkinson, Noel Jackson and Greg Smith 23-16.

Barry Goode, Mark Nightingale and Anthony Grant went through to the quarterfinals on an unfortunate forfeit and the teams of Col Amos, Mark Hair and Ron Webster and Bill Baillie, Peter Cheney and John Slater both had byes.

Next Saturday the quarterfinals will be played with Alan Greenhalgh’s team playing the Dave Benson side.

Jeff Baker’s combination will take on the Ron Webster trio.

The Dennis Ashbridge three will play Anthony Green’s team and Bill Heylbut’s side will take on the John Slater three.

In other news:

The annual Kneelers vs Gripper will be played on Saturday, 19th September, and a nomination form has been posted.

This is a charity day to help some disadvantaged school children in the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest area so come along and support this event.

By John SLATER