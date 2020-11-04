Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

28 OCTOBER

The threatening weather conditions today kept many bowlers away, but 38 players put their trust in Bowls Coordinator Rob Young who correctly forecast that we would complete 18 ends before the rain returned.



A salute also to Steve Green, our greenkeeper, who managed a playing surface on the grass green despite being saturated over the past week or so.

Due to dropouts, there were 4 matches of Pairs and the remainder, Triples.

It was an interesting day with 6 teams finishing on 14 points and a countback was needed over 2 ends to decide a winner.

The winners were Len Baker, Harry Parker and Glen Reinhard.

The lucky losers prize was a random card draw which saw “Lucky’ Kev Barbie and Bob Weir take the money.

31 October

After a couple of washed-out weekends, the Club Mixed Pairs finally got underway today with 5 first-round matches being played.

The competition attracted 18 teams and at first glance it appears wide open.

The results were as follows:

Lynda Richards and Keith Smith accounted for Sue Morris and Col Walton 29-7.

Jeff Baker and Robyn Beaumont won over Jean Glover and Ross Barry 18-13.

John Moore and Dale Winter had a comfortable win defeating Sandra Leiseman and Merv Mills 26-8.

Karen and Ron Green defeated Kathie Rimmer and Rob Young 26-3.

Bette Saillard and Doug Andrews had a lucky win, after trailing for most of the match, over Judi Polak and David Garcia 21-15.

1 November

The second round of the Club Mixed Pairs was completed today in very strong winds.

The results were as follows:

Lynda Richards and Keith Smith enjoyed a comfortable win over Ron James and Jill McBride 17-10.

Irene Roberts and Neil Kibble defeated Sheila Rattay and Noel Jackson 18-14.

Karen and Ron Green won a close game over Jeannette Emmett and Danny Johnson 16-15.

Kaylene and Greg Pearson accounted for Vic Garlick and Bev Rhodes 20-11.

Maynie Roberts and Peter Gurney accounted for Lyn and M ark Nightingale 29-12.

I expect that the quarter finals will be played next Sunday 8 November, but that will be entirely dependent on the fickle weather.

In other news:

The Palm Lakes/John Younghusband Memorial Day has been set down for Saturday 7 November 2020.

The field will be limited to 30 members from the Men’s Club and 30 from the Women’s Club.

This is a single-entry event and will comprise a mixed triples format.

Play will be over 18 ends with the winners decided on winning ends plus margins.

Prize money is $500 with entries only open to members of the TGCC men’s and ladies bowling clubs.

Nomination forms are on the board with entries closing at 3pm on Friday 6 November.

There will be a blind draw for teams and the nominated skips will pick a random team card at 9.30am on the day.

The Club’s annual “Dolphin Day” will be played on Friday 20 November. Details to follow.

By John SLATER