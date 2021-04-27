Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

21 APRIL

Two-bowl Triples continued today in a howling south-westerly wind testing the skills of the 49 hardy souls that played.

The Club welcomed a new player, Tony Butler.

The wind held no fears for the winners, Merv Mills, Dave Garcia/Keith Smith and Mark Nightingale.

They won on a countback with 24 points.

The lucky losers, on 19 points, were Dennis Wilberforce, Bill Whalan and Geoffrey Muggleton.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Peter Cheney.

I hear he is inviting his mates!

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

24 April

Round 7 of the Newcastle District Pennants was played today with both Grade 4 and Grade 7 playing at home.

Grade 5 enjoyed a bye and Grade 6 played away at Soldiers Point.

Grade 4 continued their unbeaten run defeating yet another one of the big clubs in the form of East Maitland.

By all accounts it was a tough game with one win, one draw and one loss.

Tea Gardens won the points 8.5 -1.5 and the master board 57-47.

Grade 7 were narrowly beaten by Stockton 0.5 – 9.5, 42-53 and although they will not make the playoffs this year, they can cause some damage in the remaining three rounds to those in contention.

The selectors are to be congratulated for sticking to the established combinations in Grade 6.

One team has had a tough time so far, but they carried the win today against Soldiers Point, blowing their opposition away by 10 shots!

Grade 6 took the points 9-1 and the master board 61-51.

It’s ironic that Grade 6 have won all their home games so far but have yet to win at home.

Next week, Grade 4 travel to Lemon Tree Passage, Grade 5 play Fingal Bay at home, Grade 6 are at home to Karuah, and Grade 7 are away at Fingal Bay.

All Tea Gardens Dolphin teams are sponsored by First National Real Estate.

In other news, the next round of the Major Pairs is scheduled for Sunday 2 May but that may change if Newcastle District schedules some wash-out games.