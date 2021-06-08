0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

2 June

It was a magical bowling day today but only 40 bowlers took advantage of the great weather for Wednesday Nominated Triples.

I guess some of our Grade 4 bowlers were worn out after their grueling time last weekend and certainly deserved a break.

For others, a great opportunity was missed.

The winners on 20 points with a 1 end countback were Dennis Wilberforce, Bill Heylbut and Scott Fitzalan.

The lucky losers on 17 points were Bryan McPhie, Nev Vaughan and Bob Weir.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by “lucky” Kev Barbie.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

In other news.

The Club Championship Major Singles nomination form has been posted and all bowlers are encouraged to enter.

Singles games do not come around often enough and playing this form of the game is an opportunity to improve your skills and, who knows, cause an upset.

The competition will commence on Sunday 20 June.

Dates are subject to change due to weather, Zone events or other circumstances that may arise.

Following the singles, the next club championship games are the Nominated Triples.

Details will be advised shortly.

The Bowls Coordinator, Rob Young, is looking at running a mixed single entry triples game on Saturday 12 June during the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

A nomination sheet will be on the board soon.

Before closing, just a big pat-on-the-back to our greenkeeper Peter Thornton.

The grass green is just magic to play on and Peter has completely rejuvenated the synthetic to a near new condition.

Great work Peter.

By John SLATER