Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

14 JULY

It was lovely weather for a game of bowls with 48 players competing in the popular Triples competition.

The winners on 20 points with a 2-end countback were Len Baker, Peter Cheney and Daryl Martin.

The lucky losers on 16 points were Graham Uff, Tom Short and Daryl Martin.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Ron Green.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

A new member, Rick Islaub, was welcomed to the Club and it is hoped that he will enjoy his bowls with us.

An added incentive for Rick was winning the “80 Club” prize.

17 July

A celebration of the Pennant season was held today with all Pennant players enjoying some wonderful prawns followed by a barbeque lunch.

It was a reminder of just how fortunate we are in representing our Club and enjoying the wonderful mate ship that goes with it.

After the Pennant bash, the semi-finals of the Club Championship Singles were played in atrocious conditions, a howling, cold south- westerly played havoc with both games.

Peter Gurney managed a good win over Ross Barry 31-25 and in the other match, Jeff Baker managed a similar margin in defeating Dennis Ashbridge, 31-24.

18 July

In contrast to Saturday, the winds abated for the Club Championship Major Singles to determine the Club Champion for 2021.

Former Club Champion, Jeff Baker was opposed to Peter Gurney, a former Club Pairs champion, and the stage was set for a great game.

In the preliminary stages both players were coming to grips with the conditions and to the first 15 ends or so there was nothing separating the players.

Peter was distracted with a minor hamstring tear shortly after but continued regardless.

It was enough to give Jeff the edge and from that moment he moved up a gear playing some consistent precision bowls, gradually drawing away to win the match and the Championship 31-16.

Congratulations to all players who participated and thanks to all the markers and umpires who officiated during the competition

It was a great win for Jeff, who will add yet another title to his already impressive record.

In other news.

The Club Championship Triples will commence next weekend and it is disappointing to note that there will be a very small field this year.

General update

18 July

The Annual General Meeting of the Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club was well attended today to review the activities of the past year and to elect the Club’s office bearers for the ensuing year.

Club President, Noel Jackson presented his report highlighting the activities of the Club during the Covid experience and the success of our Pennant teams during the year that saw the First National Grade four side make the Sectional playoffs.

Noel praised the work done by various members of the Management Committee to ensure that the Club continued to operate in a safe and responsible way during the covid crisis and at the same time ensuring that our Club provides the opportunities for members to play and remain financially viable.

Noel also announced that Hawks Nest First National Real Estate will remain our major sponsor for a further three years.

First National Real Estate has been a great sponsor and their continued support is much appreciated.

Treasurer, Greg Smith, indicated that the Club was in a sound financial position and members could look forward to another good year with confidence.

The incoming Management Committee is largely unchanged with Noel Jackson remaining as President and Ross Barry and Frank Dunn unopposed as Vice Presidents.

The Patron of our Club will be the very popular, Daryl Martin.

The indefatigable Gary Wyne stays on as Secretary and Greg Smith as Treasurer.

The Committee will comprise Leigh Hunt, Graham Reynolds, Hilton Newman and Peter Campbell.

The amazing Rob Young will remain as Games Secretary, assisted by Dave Perry.

The all-important Selectors will comprise, Leigh Hunt, Scott Fitzalan, Jeff Baker and Chris Ross,

John Slater will remain as Publicity Officer.

By John SLATER