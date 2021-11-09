Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3 NOVEMBER.

It was windy today but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the 46 bowlers attending the Wednesday Nominated Triples competition.

The Club welcomed two visitors from Hamilton North.

The winners in the morning with results decided by “Highest winning margin” were Tony Butler, Col Amos and Mark Hair with an 11-point margin.

In the afternoon with “Lowest winning margin” deciding the winners were Ron Rowe, John Yabsley and Doug Naylor with a 2-point margin with a 3-end countback required.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by John Yabsley.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support with this voucher.

It is sad to record the passing of a former Women’s Bowling Club member, Pam Skewes.

Apart from being a lovely lady, Pam was a formidable bowler, and she represented our Club for many years on the Pennant circuit.

Our condolences go to Bob, the family and friends at this sad time.

7 November.

Attendances at Sunday bowls have been constant now for many weeks and this is more than likely to grow as more and more players are enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, the camaraderie of the group and the 12-end format.

It is also ideal for players starting off in bowls and is an important conduit for Club fixtures and Pennant competition.

Today was no exception with Jane Uff trying her hand at the game her husband Graham enjoys each week.

Welcome Jane!

The winners with the highest margin were Vic Garlick, Tony Butler and Dave Ransome.

A reminder that the Pennants Bash luncheon is scheduled for Monday 29 November at 12.30pm.

If members played Pennants this year, do not miss this function.

The other date not to miss will be Presentation Night scheduled for Monday night 6 December.

By John SLATER