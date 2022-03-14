Tea Gardens Soccer Club hosts Presentation and Family Fun Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Soccer Club was delighted to host the 2021 season Presentation and Family Fun Day at the weekend.

“Unfortunately the rain put a dampener on the events scheduled, however, fun was still had by all,” said Brooke Feltis.

The Minis competition was won by the Port Jackson Sharks (coach Garth Allen) with runners up the Reef Sharks (coach Kat Robinson).

Best and Fairest awards for the Minis go to Livia Worth (Port Jackson Sharks), Benjamin Smith (Reef Sharks), Talen Murphy (Shovelnose Sharks) and Leroy Reynolds (Wobbegong Sharks). Encouragement Awards for the Minis were awarded to Alistair Browne (Port Jackson Sharks), Bonnie Elliot (Reef Sharks), Reef Taylor (Shovelnose Sharks) and Kaitlyn Heeley (Wobbegong Sharks).

The Midis competition was won by the Grey Nurse Sharks (coaches Mel and Ben Mills) with runners up the Bull Sharks (coaches Kelly Drinkwater and Clint Jacobsen).

Best and Fairest awards for the Midis go to Tiaqua Chester (Grey Nurse Sharks), Kade O’Neill (Bull Sharks), Andrew Landers (Hammerhead Sharks) and Billy Braddick (Mako Sharks). Encouragement Awards for the Midis were awarded to Lachlan Mills (Grey Nurse Sharks), Bridie King (Bull Sharks), Ben Germon (Hammerhead Sharks) and Isabelle Lewis (Mako Sharks).

The Juniors competition was won by the White Pointer Sharks (coaches Steve Ingram and Trudy Brumby) with runners up the Bronze Whaler Sharks (coach Dean Chester).

Best and Fairest awards for the Juniors go to Ellie Watson (White Pointer Sharks), Blake Blundell (Bronze Whaler Sharks), Harrison Mills (Tiger Sharks) and Summa Fitzgerald (Thresher Sharks).

Encouragement Awards for the Juniors were awarded to Liam Mitchell (White Pointer Sharks), Cameron Walker (Bronze Whaler Sharks), James Spencer-Stevens (Tiger Sharks) and Kallen Craft (Thresher Sharks).

The perpetual trophies were also awarded on the day.

The Chris Wigley Quiet Achiever Club Award male winner was Jack Brown (White Pointer Sharks) and the female winner was Simone Miller (Thresher Sharks).

The Chris Richards Juniors Award was awarded to Isla Brumby (White Pointer Sharks).

The PK Midis Award was given to Lily Fidden (Hammerhead Sharks) and the ‘George Cassin Minis Award went to Archie Wall (Port Jackson Sharks).

“Many thanks to all of our amazing volunteers and sponsors for the 2021 season.

“Without the commitment of our team of volunteers the season and presentation day would not be possible.

“Anyone interested in volunteering with the club in any capacity is encouraged to make contact via facebook @teagardenssoccerclub or email [email protected],” said Brooke.