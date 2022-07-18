Tea Gardens: the Original Cemetery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT many of us would realise that in 1868 there were only six cottages in Tea Gardens!

A map prepared in 1866 by Charles Ogden, an Australian Agricultural Company surveyor, indicates an area at the corner of Witt and Hough Streets as a cemetery.

In 1870 the Reverend Perry consecrated the site for that purpose.

The known bodies buried there are: Melora Holbert (died 1867), John Hough (1881), Catherine Hagon (1885), Eva Barbara Zeininger (1898), Duncan McRae (1899), Cyril Hough (1900), George Engel (1901), Ada Yates (1903).

We at the Tea Gardens Family Research & Local History. Inc., would be pleased to hear from anyone with a relative buried in our first cemetery that we have not mentioned.

We hope to have a plaque placed at the corner of the park to record the resting place of our first settlers.

About 1906 the Council decided to move the cemetery from the park to its present position in Yalinbah Street.

In 1953 the Memorial Gates (pictured) were erected at the old cemetery to honour the veterans of the two World Wars and Anzac Day was celebrated there for many years.

This would seem a fitting place to remember our pioneering families.

If you have any further information on burials in the old cemetery, please get in touch with our group by emailing [email protected],

We look forward to adding to the list.

By Anne JOHNSON, Tea Gardens Family Research & Local History. Inc