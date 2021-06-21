Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 15 June: Social bowls played two games of Fours and a game of Triples 18 ends.

Dawn May, Jean Glover, Wendy Jones and Jill McBride just had a lead of 3 shots (12 v 9) on the 14th end bowling against Francis Betar, Lyn Nightingale, Dawn Jones and Loretta Baker but things were about to change drastically.

Jill’s team gained eight points over the last 4 ends, winning by a comfortable margin 20 v 9.

Sheril Johnson (swinger lead), Jan Coomer, Irene Roberts and Karen McPhie led all the way and won v Sheril, Ingrid Luck, Karen Green and Maynie Roberts, 17 v 13.

A big win for Pam Gilchrist, Lynda Richards and Dale Winter 25 v Judi Polak, Robyn Webster and Sandra Leisemann 9. Winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Pam, Lynda and Dale.

Irene Roberts was the winner of the voucher to The Garden Eatery.

Thursday 17 June: Not a good day for bowls, weather wise very cold, south westerly winds blowing at 50km/h gusting to 67km/h, hence only the brave turned up for social bowls and Round one of the Minor Singles was played.

Format for social bowls two games of 3 bowls Triples 18 ends.

Dorothy Thompson, Jean Glover (swinger second) and Maynie Roberts were slow to start in their contest v Sheril Johnson, Jean and Jill McBride by the 8th end they were behind by 11 shots, 13 v 2.

By the 10th end they had reduced the deficit to just 3 points, 13 v 10, a great come back. Ultimately, Jill’s team were the winners 16 v 12.

Carol Hayden, Bev Rhodes and Robyn Webster held a narrow lead till the 6th end but then Sue Morris, Lynne Green and Karen McPhie came good winning 14 v 8.

The Minor Singles, just two games bowled the remainder of the competitors had a Bye.

Bette Saillard defeated Judi Polak in 17 ends 25 v 4.

Pam Gilchrist and Francis Betar battled for 26 ends, Pam took an early lead by the 9th end she was ahead by 7 shots 13 v 6.

The next 9 ends belonged to Francis, Pam remained scoreless, Francis gained 15 points and hit the front 21 v 13.

Then the “tide turned” Pam won the next 6 ends, adding 10 points to her tally and the lead.

On the 25th end the score was Pam 23 v Francis 22, the last end was won by Pam 25 v 22.

Pam and Bette proceed to Round Two of this event to be played on Tuesday 22 June.

Coming events: Minor pairs Competition commences Tuesday 13 July.

Unfortunately, due to the rain, Fingal Bay Bowling Club cancelled their Invitation Fours Day which was to be held on Monday 21 June.

TGWBC had three teams entered in this event.

By Lynda RICHARDS