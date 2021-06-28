Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 22 June: No bowls played due to closure of the Green

Thursday 24 June: No social bowls, due to the weather conditions.

Round two of the Club Minor Singles Competition was played On Rink 9 Lynda Richards and Jean Glover battled for 33 ends.

Lynda took an early lead, seven shots ahead by the 10th end, 10 v 3.

By the 17th end Jean had narrowed this margin to four shots and by the 25th end she was in front by three shots (18 v 15).

Lynda decided it was time to get back into the game and it was “even Steven” by the 28th end, 19 all.

The 31st end 22 all, Lynda gained two on the next end, the score now 24 v 22, still anyone’s game.

Lynda just needed one point to claim victory which she managed to do winning , 25 v 22.

On the next Rink Sheril Johnson held a five point lead on the 7th end, bowling against Irene Roberts, 8 v 3.

The next nine ends belonged to Irene, gaining 13 shots and taking the lead, 16 v 8.

Sheril hung in there for another nine ends but was ultimately defeated on the 24th end 25 v 13.

A similar tale on the next Rink Pam Gilchrist in front by five points after four ends 7 v 2, then Bette Saillard came from behind, gaining a six shot lead by the 13th end, 16 v 10.

This game was concluded by the 21st end Bette winning 27 v 13.

Ingrid Luck and Lyn Nightingale were “neck to neck” on the 12th end the score was twelve all, it looked like this was going to be a long haul but Ingrid produced some magic shots winning the next six ends adding fourteen shots to her tally and holding Lyn scoreless.

Ingrid won after eighteen ends of bowling 26 v 12.

All spectators commented on the high standard of play in this competition.

Many thanks to Karen McPhie for Umpiring and the Markers Judi Polak, Francis Betar, Robyn Webster and Kathie Rimmer. Prior to play members joined in to wish Sue Morris a happy (O) birthday.

The Semi Final of the Minor Singles will be on Tuesday 29 June Irene Roberts v Lynda Richards and Ingrid Luck v Bette Saillard.

The Final, Thursday 1 July.

Jan Coomer was the raffle winner many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Weekend Pennants: TGWBC have two teams entered in this competition, which commenced on Saturday 26 June.

TGWBC Dolphins team, (Sheila rattray, Irene Roberts, Robyn Webster & Kathie Rimmer) bowled at Kotara they were in with a chance on the 11th end, the score eleven all unfortunately Kotara scored nine points over the next three ends and came out winners 20 v 12.

TGWBC Blue team, (Lynda Richards, Judi Polak, Bette Saillard & Robyn Beaumont) had a home game against Mayfield West we held a narrow lead all the way in this game, winning 13 v 9.

Our two teams play in the same section, they will bowl against each other on Saturday 3 July a home game for the Dolphins.

Congratulations to Robyn Beaumont who has been selected once again to bowl with NDWBA Representative Side at the annual Friendship Trophy Day which will be contested at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Friday 1 July.

This is an annual Newcastle District bowling competition against Lake Macquarie District.

Coming events: Minor Pairs Competition starts Tuesday 13 July, still a chance for those members who are interested in this event to put their names down.

By Lynda RICHARDS