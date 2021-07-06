Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 29 June: Social bowls plus the Semi Final of the Club Minor Singles Competition played.

Format for social play was two games of three bowls Triples, 15 ends only bowled due to rain.

Dawn Jones, Wendy Jones and Sandra Leisemann took an early lead and capitalised, defeating Sheril Johnson, Lyn Nightingale and Robyn Webster 21 v 14.

Jan Coomer, Jill McBride and Dale Winter held a four shot lead on the 8th end (7 v 3), then Sheila Rattray, Dorothy Thompson and Robyn Beaumont decided to join the game.

They won the next four ends, adding eleven points to their tally, gaining the lead 14 v7 and came out winners 14 v 9.

The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Sheila, Dorothy and Robyn.

The Singles Semi Final first, Lynda Richards v Irene Roberts.

Lynda held a narrow lead from the start, on the 8th end just a two shot difference in the score, things didn’t get any easier Irene never “giving up”.

It took 24 ends, before Lynda claimed victory 26 v 14.

Bette Saillard v Ingrid Luck, this contest lasted 26 ends, Bette held a narrow lead until the 5th end (6 v 3), then Ingrid won the next five ends, now holding a six point lead, 12 v 6.

By the 18th end Ingrid was still in front by two shots, 16 v 14.

The next three ends eventuated in Bette taking control and gaining a five shot lead, 21 v16, Ingrid managed a great comeback on the 25th end Ingrid 21 v Bette 24 still anyone’s game.

Bette was the winner 25 v 21.

Many thanks to the Umpire Karen Green, the Markers Pam Gilchrist and Jean Glover.

Thanks to The Garden Eatery for their donation of the raffle prize which was won by Deyonne Page.

Thursday 1 July: Social bowls and the Final of the Minor singles.

The social bowlers played three bowls, Triples, twelve ends.

Bev Dunn, Irene Roberts and Jill McBride had a lead of seven on the 7th end v Lyn Nightingale, Dorothy Thompson and Loretta Baker.

The Neat four ends were won by Loretta’s team gaining eleven points and eventually winning 13 v 10.

Ingrid Luck, Bev Rhodes and Dale Winter started strongly but by the 10th end Sheila Rattray, Pam Gilchrist and Karen McPhie had reduced their deficit and the score was nine 9 all.

Karen’s team won 11 v 10.

Not sure what was happening on Rink seven, Dawn Jones, Judy McGavock and Robyn Webster on the 8th end 22 v Judi Polak, Dawn May and Sandra Leisemann 0.

A bit difficult to make a comeback from here, no prize for guessing the winners, Robyn’s team 25 v 3.

The Final of the Minor Singles was decided after 27 ends, a very evenly matched competition between Bette Saillard v Lynda Richards.

It was close until the 14th end when Bette scored a four (19 v 13).

Lynda made a comeback on the 20th end Bette 20 v Lynda 19, the 26th end 23 all, still anyone’s game.

Bette scored a two, winning 25 v 23, Bette crowned Minor Singles Champion 2021.

Many thanks to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring and Robyn Beaumont for Marking and to our Social Committee Lyn Nightingale, Sheril Johnson and Robyn Beaumont. Following the Presentation members enjoyed lunch at The Garden Eatery.

Saturday 3 July: Weekend Pennant results, as reported previously TGWBC entered two teams in this Competition and unfortunately were drawn to play in the same Section.

This was a home game for the Dolphins, play was on the synthetic green.

The winners were the Blues 22 v 10.

Next Saturday is a home game for both teams.

The Blues v Kotara and the Dolphins v Mayfield West, spectators/supporters welcome, kick off time 1000.

Unfortunately the Annual Friendship Trophy NDWBA v LMDWBA scheduled for Friday 2 July was cancelled due to COVID, our member Robyn Beaumont was selected to play in the Newcastle side.

Coming events: Club Minor Pairs Competition Round one Tuesday 13 July.

By Lynda RICHARDS