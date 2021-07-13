Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 6 July: Prior to bowls today the Annual General Meeting was held, apart from Bette Saillard being selected as Vice President there were no other changes to the Executive Committee or the Social Committee, there are a few “new faces” on the Match/Selection Committee.

Following the meeting the ladies played three Bowls Pairs 18 ends, with some interesting results.

Sheila Rattray and Karen Green had a twelve shot lead over Lyn Nightingale and Kathie Rimmer, 15 v 3 by the 11th end.

Things didn’t improve much from here for Lyn and Kathie losing this contest by seventeen points, the final score 23 v 6.

Irene Roberts and Wendy Jones were still in the game on the 5th end four all, bowling against Ingrid Luck and Bette Saillard.

Ingrid and Bette, took control from this point, gaining 24 points, winning 28 v 11.

The tale on the next rink is much the same as the previous ones, a big win to Bev Dunn and Judy McGavock 33 v Sheril Johnson and Bev Rhodes 5.

Dorothy Thompson and Karen McPhie led all the way v Judi Polak and Dale Winter, on the 11th end they were in front by 12 shots, their winning margin was reduced to 7 by the finish, 17 v 10.

A close game on Rink Six, till the 13th end Jean Glover and Jill McBride were nine all against Pam Gilchrist and Sandra Leisemann.

The 14th end resulted in the two J’s scoring four points and ultimately winning 16 v 12.

The winners on the day, winning with the lowest margin were Jean and Jill.

The winner of the raffle was Lynda Richards, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 8 July: Format for bowls four games three bowls Triples, 12 ends.

Carol Hayden, Pam Gilchrist and Lynda Richards had a lead of 12 shots by the 5th end, 14 v 2 in their match against Francis Betar, Bev Rhodes and Bette Saillard.

By the 11th end the difference had been reduced to five.

The final end resulted in Lynda’s team scoring five shots winning 20 v 10.

Lyn Nightingale, Jean Glover and Karen McPhie eleven defeated Sheila Rattray, Irene Roberts and Sandra Leisemann four.

Dawn Jones, Dale Winter and Robyn Beaumont were ahead from start to finish winning by nine shots against Dawn May, Lyn Green and Maynie Roberts, 14 v 5.

Ingrid Luck, Kathie Rimmer and Robyn Webster also held the lead all the way claiming victory v Sheril Johnson, Dorothy Thompson and Jill McBride 16 v 8.

Saturday 10 July: Weekend Pennants both our teams bowling in this Competition were to have home games but due to the weather conditions the games were transferred to Raymond Terrace.

Many thanks to Geoff Muggleton and Karen McPhie for making the effort to come and Umpire (Geoff) and be Controlling Body (Karen).

The Tea Gardens Dolphins Team, Sheila Rattray, Irene Roberts, Kathie Rimmer and Sandra Leisemann (sub for Robyn Webster) half way through their game (9th end), were down by 12 shots, 14 v 2, playing against Mayfield West.

They won the next three ends, gained nine points, the score now 14 v 10.

By the 17th end there was only a two shot difference in the score, 16 v 14 still anyone’s game.

The Dolphins team won the last end, unfortunately just by one shot not enough to be announced winners, the final score 16 v 15.

A great comeback by this team, well done ladies.

The TG Blues team, Lynda Richards, Bette Saillard, Dale Winter (sub for Judi Polak) and Robyn Beaumont had a win against Kotara 25 v 13.

Next weekend the TG Dolphins bowl at home on Saturday v Kotara.

The TG Blues play on Sunday at Mayfield West.

Coming events: Tuesday 13 July, Round One Minor Pairs.

The State Champion of Champions which was to be held at Asquith Bowling Club on Thursday 22 July this has been postponed due to COVID, Robyn Beaumont was representing our Club in this Championship.

By Lynda RICHARDS