Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 13 July: Social bowls played, one game of three bowls triples 18 ends and two games two bowls Pairs 18 ends. Sheila Rattray and Robyn Beaumont on the 7th end were losing to Karen Green and Karen McPhie 15 v 0.

Over the next three ends they scored ten shots reducing their deficit to just five points, 15 v 10.

The K’s won five out of the next eight ends ultimately winning 25 v 14.

Jean Glover and Maynie Roberts defeated Lynda Richards and Dale Winter 23 v 9.

The Triples game Dawn May, Dorothy Thompson and Bette Saillard v Jan Coomer, Irene Roberts and Jill McBride was “neck to neck” all the way and resulted in a 19 all draw.

The winners on the day winning with ten plus ends were Jean and Maynie.

The Minor Pairs Competition Round one, Dawn Jones and Judy McGavock by the 8th end had a seven shot lead over Sheril Johnson and Lyn Nightingale, going into the 18th end (the final end) they were only ahead by two points.

Lyn and Sheril won this end, gaining two points the score now 15 all and another end to bowl to decide a winner.

Dawn and Judy scored a three winning 18 v 15.

Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann proved to be too strong an opposition winning on the 16th end 28 v 8 bowling against Francis Betar and Pam Gilchrist.

Thursday 15 July: Round two of the Minor Pairs Competition, another convincing win to Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann 23 v Bev Dunn (sub for Judy McGavock) and Dawn Jones ten.

Jill McBride and Kathie Rimmer were leading by four shots, on the 8th end 9 v 5, bowling against Sheila Rattray and Irene Roberts.

The 9th end resulted in Sheila and Irene gaining four points and equalizing the score board, nine all.

From here on the battle for victory really got under way, the score on the 17th end 15 all.

Only one end left to bowl, the spectators were sitting on the edge of their seats, Sheila sent down a magnificent bowl that moved the Jack to the T and her bowl stayed with it, making things very difficult for their opponents.

The winners by two shots were Sheila and Irene 17 v 15.

Great bowling by all competitors in this Competition, thanks to Kathie Rimmer and Karen Green for Umpiring.

The results for social bowls Maynie Roberts, Bev Rhodes, Sheril Johnson and Lynda Richards 19 v Frances Boehm (visitor), Lynne Green, Bette Saillard and Robyn Webster 6.

Judi Polak, Carol Hayden and Jean Glover 15 v Karen McPhie, Dorothy Thompson and Lyn Nightingale 13.

Due to Covid Bowls NSW Limited has cancelled the Weekend Pennants Competition, for this year.

Coming events: Tuesday 20 July the Final of the Minor Pairs Competition Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann v Sheila Rattray and Irene Roberts, followed by lunch. Sunday 1 August The Waves to Wine Challenge will be played at Soldiers Point Bowling Club, Robyn Beaumont has been selected by NDWBA to participate in this annual event.

By Lynda RICHARDS