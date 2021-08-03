Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 27 July: Social bowls played three games of Triples Dawn May, Pam Gilchrist and Robyn Beaumont had a lead of seven by the 5th end bowling against Jill McBride, Dorothy Thompson and Sandra Leisemann.

On the 16th end with just two ends to be bowled Robyn’s team were still in front by two shots, 17 v 15, Sandra’s team pulled off a miracle (or bowled extremely well) adding four shots to their tally on the 17th end and another four on the 18th end, winning 23 v 17.

An interesting contest on the next rink score on the 10th end Ingrid Luck, Dawn Jones and Irene Roberts 12 v Bette Saillard, Judi Polak and Karen Green 5.

Score on the 15th end, Irene’s team 12 v Karen’s team 17, the tides had turned.

Perhaps the thought of defeat spurred Irene’s ladies on they won the next three ends, claiming victory 21 v 17.

Jean Glover, Wendy Jones and Maynie Roberts led all the way in their match v Sue Morris, Bev Rhodes and Karen McPhie winning 23 v 10.

The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Jean, Wendy and Maynie.

Ingrid Luck was the lucky raffle winner, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for their generous donation of the raffle prize.

Thursday 29 July: Our usual twelve ends of bowls, two games of Triples and a game of Pairs.

I think the score in the Pairs game could be entered in the Guinness Book of Records for the biggest winning margin or the biggest losing margin, get ready for it Sheila Rattray and Ingrid Luck 31 v Lynda Richards and Bev Dunn 1, end of story.

Sheril Johnson, Jean Glover and Judy McGavock made a great comeback from being seven down on the 10th end (12 v 5), to drawing their match 12 all.

Their opposition Bette Saillard, Bev Rhodes and Dale Winter.

A convincing win for Loretta Baker, Judi Polak and Jill McBride 18 v Pam Gilchrist, Lynne Green and Irene Roberts 9.

Sunday 1 August: Result of the Inter-District Waves to Wine Carnival, a win to Newcastle 153 v 125.

Congratulations to Robyn Beaumont, selected to represent TGWBC in this event.

Coming up: Club Championship Triples commences Tuesday 10 August.

By Lynda RICHARDS