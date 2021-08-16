Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNFORTUNATELY, a number of our members were unable to bowl last week, due to the inclusion of Newcastle, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Dungog, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens and Singleton classified as ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19 on Thursday 5 August.

The Club Championship Triples Competition was to commence on Tuesday 10 August but was rescheduled to start on Tuesday 17 August.

Sadly with the ‘lockdown’ of the entire state of NSW on Saturday 14 August this will not be happening.

One can only hope that this lockdown will only last a week and life might resume some normality.

Tuesday 10 August: Just fourteen bowlers, a game of Triples and a game of Fours.

A big win to Sheila Rattray, Bev Rhodes, Ingrid Luck and Robyn Webster defeating Jan Coomer, Dot Dallas, Loretta Baker and Lyn Nightingale 26 v 14.

Bette Saillard, Karen Green and Dale Winter also had a resounding victory winning by 13 shots, 21 v 8 against Jean Glover, Pam Gilchrist and Jill McBride.

The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Sheila, Bev, Ingrid and Robyn. A lucky day for Ingrid, winning the raffle as well, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for their donation of the raffle prize.

Thursday 12 August: Just fourteen again for bowls, same format as on Tuesday, just 12 ends to be bowled. Rain stopped play before both games were completed.

The Fours ended on the 9th end at this stage Bev Rhodes, Jean Glover, Bette Saillard and Pat Baker were well in front 16 of their opponents Ingrid Luck, Dale Winter, Loretta Baker and Robyn Webster 3.

The Triples bowled eight ends, Sue Morris, Bev Dunn and Lyn Nightingale 12 v Pam Gilchrist, Dorothy Thompson and Jill McBride.

Coming events: Fingers crossed Round 1 Triples Championship Tuesday 24 August. Take care all.

By Lynda RICHARDS