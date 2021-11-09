Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MONDAY 1 November: First game of Major Pairs Club Championship played, Dawn Jones and Judy McGavock v Karen McPhie and Robyn Webster.

Karen and Robyn started strongly, leading 7 to nil by the 3rd end, they were still in front on the 5th end 9 v 1.

Unfortunately they didn’t add to their tally for another 9 ends by this stage Dawn and Judy had surged ahead and were well out in front leading 20 v 9, ultimately winning 24 v 16 and progressing to Round 2/Quarter Final.

Thursday 4 November: Major Pairs Championship continues, Sue Morris and Sheril Johnson v Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker.

This match eventuated into a very close contest.

By the 11th end Sue and Sheril had won 8 ends of these the score 10 v 8, at the 16th end Sandra and Pat had hit the lead by 3 shots 15 v 12.

The final end Sue and Sheril 13 v Sandra and Pat 15, this end won by the “S” team gaining 1 point not enough to claim victory, losing 14 v 15.

A great game of bowls by both sides. Social bowls played a game of Fours and 2 games of triples 12 ends played.

A win for Dot Dallas (swinger Lead), Jeanette Emmett, Lynda Richards and Karen Green 17 v Dot, Bev Rhodes, Dee Douglas and Robyn Beaumont 13.

A close contest for Lyn Nightingale, Ingrid Luck and Dale Winter 9 defeating Sheila Rattray, Deyonne Page and Jean Glover 6.

A win to Judi Polak, Lynne Green and Bette Saillard 14 v Liv Everingham, Wendy Brand and Karen McPhie 10.

Coming events: Tuesday 9 November Quarter Final Major Pairs Championship, Semi Finals Thursday 11 November.

The Final of this Championship will be held on Tuesday 16 November.

By Lynda RICHARDS