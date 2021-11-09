Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 9, 2021 MONDAY 1 November: First game of Major Pairs Club Championship played, Dawn Jones and Judy McGavock v Karen McPhie and Robyn Webster. Karen and Robyn started strongly, leading 7 to nil by the 3rd end, they were still in front on the 5th end 9 v 1. Unfortunately they didn’t add to their tally for another 9 ends by this stage Dawn and Judy had surged ahead and were well out in front leading 20 v 9, ultimately winning 24 v 16 and progressing to Round 2/Quarter Final. Thursday 4 November: Major Pairs Championship continues, Sue Morris and Sheril Johnson v Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker. This match eventuated into a very close contest. By the 11th end Sue and Sheril had won 8 ends of these the score 10 v 8, at the 16th end Sandra and Pat had hit the lead by 3 shots 15 v 12. The final end Sue and Sheril 13 v Sandra and Pat 15, this end won by the “S” team gaining 1 point not enough to claim victory, losing 14 v 15. A great game of bowls by both sides. Social bowls played a game of Fours and 2 games of triples 12 ends played. A win for Dot Dallas (swinger Lead), Jeanette Emmett, Lynda Richards and Karen Green 17 v Dot, Bev Rhodes, Dee Douglas and Robyn Beaumont 13. A close contest for Lyn Nightingale, Ingrid Luck and Dale Winter 9 defeating Sheila Rattray, Deyonne Page and Jean Glover 6. A win to Judi Polak, Lynne Green and Bette Saillard 14 v Liv Everingham, Wendy Brand and Karen McPhie 10. Coming events: Tuesday 9 November Quarter Final Major Pairs Championship, Semi Finals Thursday 11 November. The Final of this Championship will be held on Tuesday 16 November. By Lynda RICHARDS