Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 16 November: The Final of the Club Championship Major Pairs, plus social bowls.

First, the Final- what a thriller, it kept spectators on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The Finalists Robyn Beaumont and Dale Winter were the winners of this event in 2020 also Runners Up the District Open Pairs Championship 2021.

Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker both formidable bowlers in their own right, Grade 2 Pennant players, plus winners in other Club Championship Competitions and Pat previously a District Representative bowler.

Robyn and Dale took an early lead by 3 shots on the 5th end, 4 v 1, the 6th end resulted in 4 points to their opponents putting them in front by 1, 5 v 4.

By the 10th end they had increased their lead to 3, 10 v 7, but Robyn and Dale weren’t giving up and by the 14th end, just 4 ends left to bowl, they were just down by 1 shot 13 v 12.

The next 3 ends were won by Sandra and Pat, now heading into the 18th (final end) to bowl they are holding a 4 shot lead , 16 v 12 still anyone’s game but the highest score in this contest has only been a 3, the majority of ends just 1 it seemed victory could be just a whisper away for Sandra and Pat. Sandra sent down the Jack, it landed close to the T, a long end to be bowled.

Robyn’s 3rd bowl sent the Jack into the ditch with her bowl following it; she had already delivered 2 bowls close to the edge of the ditch.

They were definitely holding 3 shots, the Umpire was called to do a measure, Dale’s bowl the next closest, giving them 4 points now we have a drawn game 16 all, another end to be played.

The 19th end was also a “nail biter”, won by Robyn and Pat scoring 4, 20 v 16, Club Champions Major Pairs for a second time.

I have to reiterate what a great game of bowls this was, the winning team won 10 ends, the Runners Up 9 that’s how close things were.

Congratulations to both sides and thanks for your wonderful display of bowling, I can’t wait till next year.

Thanks to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring.

Format for social bowls 2 games of 2 bowls Triples and 1 game of 3 bowls Pairs, 18 ends.

Dawn Jones and Bette Saillard fought back from being down by 7 shots to just losing by 1, 16 v 17 bowling against Jeanette Emmett and Robyn Webster.

Sue Morris (swinger Lead), Lynne Green and Lynda Richards also had a good comeback, losing by 12 shots on the 13th end 7 v 19 to winning by 1, 22 v 21 the losers here Sue, Karen Green and Karen McPhie.

A similar tale on the next Rink Ingrid Luck, Jean Glover and Maynie Roberts by the 9th end being beaten by Lyn Nightingale, Judi Polak and Judy McGavock by 13 shots, 15 v 2 but they won the next 8 ends and the game 17 v16.

The winners were to be the team with the highest winning margin but since all teams just won by one shot there was a random draw of a card, Jeanette Emmett and Robyn Webster took home the money.

The lucky raffle winner was Judi Polak as always many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 18 November: Social bowls 2 games 3 bowls Triples and a game of Fours 12 ends.

Welcome back to Maureen Campbell, good to see you back at bowls.

Sheila Rattray, Judi Polak and Sandra Leisemann were 7 ahead by the 4th end v Lynda Richards, Dorothy Thompson and Karen McPhie. A 5 on the 5th end then a 4 on 6th put Karen’s team back in contention and finally a drawn game 15 all.

Wilma Drake, Maureen Campbell and Pat Baker v Ingrid Luck, Wendy Brand and Karen Green also had a 15 all result.

A big win to Lyn Nightingale (swinger Lead), Deyonne Page, Dee Douglas and Jean Glover 18 v Lyn, Lynne Green, Bev Dunn and Dale Winter 3.

Coming events: Thursday 25th November RSL LifeCare trophy Day, Monday 6th December Presentation Night and finally Thursday 9th December President v Secretary/Breakup Day.

By Lynda RICHARDS