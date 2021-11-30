Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 23 November: Numbers down at bowls today due to the unpredictable weather we are experiencing, as it was only one team managed to play 18 ends before the rain started.

Format for play was two games of two bowls Triples and a game of three bowls Pairs.

Dawn May, Ingrid Luck and Judy McGavock were ten shots ahead on the 11th end, 16 v 6 bowling against Dawn Jones, Liv Everingham and Lynda Richards.

Thankfully Lynda’s team rallied just losing this contest by four shots, 19 v 15. Judi Polak, Jean Glover and Sandra Leisemann led all the way defeating Lyn Nightingale, Bette Saillard and Karen McPhie 18 v 8.

Bev Rhodes and Robyn Webster started strongly and continued bowling constantly well, winning on the 16th end 20 v 11, the losers here being Sheril Johnson and Deyonne Page.

Winners on the day ‘winning with the lowest margin’ were Dawn, Ingrid and Judy.

The raffle was won by Robyn Webster, thanks to The Garden Eatery for their donation of the raffle prize.

Thursday 25 November: The Grange RSL LifeCare Trophy Day, thankfully once again the rainy weather held off allowing this annual event to proceed.

Usually the format for play is Triples but due to numbers three bowls Pairs was played, three games each of six ends, teams randomly drawn.

The winners this year, Judi Polak and Karen McPhie actually blitzed all other contenders winning all three of their games thus gaining six points, winning 14 out of the 18 ends they played and also having the highest winning margin of 19, congratulations ladies.

Second place went to Dawn Jones and Jeanette Emmett winning two games, 11 ends and a margin of 4 and 3rd placed were Sheril Johnson and Robyn Webster two wins, 11 ends with a margin of two.

A fun day enjoyed by all good bowls, good company and a good lunch catered for by The Garden Eatery.

Thanks to all those who ‘worked behind the scenes’ to make this day a success, Match/Selection Committee, Robyn Beaumont and the Social Committee and Kathie Rimmer for processing the results of the games also to all those members who baked the delicious slices.

Last but definitely not least, many thanks to Tea Gardens RSL LifeCare Grange for their continuing sponsorship of this event and to Julie Woolard, their Manager for presenting the prizes, we greatly appreciate your support over the years.

Upcoming events: Monday 6 December Presentation Night and Thursday 9 December Christmas Break Up Day plus President v Secretary Trophy Day.

By Lynda RICHARDS