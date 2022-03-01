Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 22 February: Just 19 bowlers today who played two games of two bowls, Triples 21 ends and a game of Fours 18 ends with Jan Coomer playing ‘swinger lead’, as luck would have it no teams completed the set number of ends due to a massive thunderstorm.

Francis Betar, Dawn Jones and Judy McGavock gave Dawn May, Dot Dallas and Maynie Roberts a lesson in how to play bowls winning by 21 shots, 28 v 7.

A big win also to Jan Coomer, Pam Gilchrist, Lynne Green and Deyonne Page 18 v Jan, Maureen Campbell, Judi Polak and Bette Saillard 10.

A similar tale on the next rink Sheila Rattray, Ingrid Luck and Karen McPhie defeating Irene Roberts, Jean Glover and Lynda Richards 22 v 11.

The winners by drawing a card were Sheila, Ingrid and Karen.

Judi Polak was the winner of the raffle many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 24 February: RSL Pairs Trophy Day was cancelled due to rain, another date will be set for this event.

Coming events: Tuesday 1 March, Novice Consistency Competition commences.

By Lynda RICHARDS