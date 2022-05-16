Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT much to report on this week regarding bowls, unfortunately the wet weather impeded play on Tuesday 10 May reducing the games to just 13 ends 2 games and 14 ends in the other.

Pam Gilchrist, Ingrid Luck, Dawn May and Sandra Leisemann on the 5th end hit the front and stayed there defeating Chrissy Buddle, Jan Coomer, Jean Glover and Karen green 14 v 8.

The other fours game Lyn Nightingale, Wendy Jones, Lynda Richards and Karen McPhie v Liv Everingham, Deyonne Page, Judy McGavock and Robyn Beaumont resulted in a 11 all draw.

A win to Sheila Rattray, Sheril Johnson and Pat Baker 13 v Christine Fossey, Judi Polak and Dale Winter 11.

The winners on the day were Pam, Ingrid, Dawn and Sandra.

Thursday 12 May was to be RSL Pairs Trophy Day which yet again had to be cancelled due to rain, a new date for this yet to be rescheduled.

On Friday 13 May Robyn Beaumont, Karen McPhie and Deyonne Page joined with other “coast” bowlers to compete in the annual City to Coast Challenge, hosted by Raymond Terrace bowling Club.

Congratulations to the Coast Side who won the challenge 139 – 126 and rinks 5 to 2.

Coming Events: Tuesday 17 May Round One of The Club Championship Fours, social bowls as usual during the playing of this Championship.

By Lynda RICHARDS