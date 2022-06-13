Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 7 June: Thankfully, no rain so bowls went ahead.

I’m sure we all can recall what the weather conditions were like last week.

Basically very cold and very windy, not conducive for lawn bowls.

Prior to bowls Club President Deyonne Page welcomed new members Chrissy Buddle and Kris MacDonald.

A run down on the outcomes of Round 1 Minor Singles Competition, the winner is the first bowler to reach 25 points, regardless of ends played.

Judy McGavock was the stronger player all the way in this contest but Judi Polak never gave up, eventually losing after 21 ends 27 v 13.

Sheril Johnson had a big win v Lyn Nightingale 25 v 4.

Another interesting game Jean Glover v Jeanette Emmett 21 ends played here, Jean winning 26 v 6 but the number of ends played reflects that Jeanette was still giving it her best shot.

Well done to newcomer Chrissy Buddle, on her competing in her first Bowls Competition and I’m sure that it will not be her last, despite losing to Ingrid Luck 26 v 3.

The winner progresses to Round 2.

Social bowls played 2 games 3 bowls Pairs 18 ends Liv Everingham and Loretta Baker were neck to neck all the way bowling against Kris MacDonald and Lorraine Murphy, the result 14 all.

Sheila Rattray and Sandra Leisemann held the lead from the start, their opponents Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard.

Heading into the final end the score was 13 v 10, Lynda and Bette made a late comeback and this game resulted in a 13 all draw.

Winners on the day by a random card draw were Liv and Loretta.

Liv was also the lucky winner of the raffle, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 9 June: Round 2 Minor Singles, 3 games played.

Rink 8 Jean Glover v Ingrid Luck, everyone knew this would be a tight contest and it was.

Ingrid held a significant lead all the way but it took 25 ends of bowling before she could claim victory, winning 25 v 17, the score never depicts the standard of the bowling.

On Rink 10 Judy McGavock held the lead by 1, (14 v 13) by the 17th end bowling against Sue Morris.

Judy won the next 5 ends winning 26 v 13. Now Rink 12, on the 5th end Lynda Richards was 12 v Loretta Baker 0, by the 11th end Lynda was still in front by 9 shots 14 v 5, things were about to change Loretta finally joined the game and held a lead of 1 by the 14th end 15 v 14.

Things remained tight with Lynda winning on the 27th end 26 v 20.

Winners now progress to the Semi Finals on Tuesday 14 June.

Results of social bowls Sheila Rattray and Dale Winter defeated Bev Dunn and Maynie Roberts 11 v 5.

A win to Jill McBride, Dale Cameron and Lorraine Murphy 14 v Carol Hayden, Dorothy Thompson and Deyonne Page 10.

Bette Saillard, Lyn Nightingale and Dot Dallas enjoyed a game of turn around Triples, the winner here was Dot.

Congratulations to Robyn Beaumont for once again being selected to play with NDWBA in the Friendship Trophy to be played at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club in July.

Coming events: Final of the Minor Singles Thursday 16 June, followed by lunch.

By Lynda RICHARDS