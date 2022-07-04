Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FURTHER to last week’s report on Robyn Beaumont competing at the NSW Champion of Club Champion Singles.

On Monday 27 June, Robyn defeated Chris Gordon (Harbord) 25 v 23 thus becoming her sectional winner now this State Competition down to just 32 bowlers.

The next morning Robyn had another win against Jung Sook Crisp (Engadine) 25 v 19.

The field was down to just 16 bowlers now, to make the Quarter Finals Robyn needed to defeat Michelle Treadwell (Halekulani).

The match started close 7 all after 10 ends, 13 all on the 16th end.

Michelle won the next 6 ends and grabbed a lead of 9 shots, 24 v 13.

Robyn was not ready to end her campaign, she fought back winning the next 5 ends and equalising the score 24 all.

By now nature had entered the game with wind gusts over 30 knots making bowling very difficult.

Unfortunately, Robyn’s last bowl was pushed through the head and she went down 25 v 24.

Robyn related to me her disappointment in not making the final 8 but pleased with making it a round further than she achieved the previous year.

TGWBC members are very proud of Robyn’s success in this State Competition.

Ex-Aus Jackaroo Karen Murphy (Cabramatta) claimed the title for her 6th time over Dawn Hayman, (St Johns Park).

Tuesday 28 June: No bowls played due to rain.

Thursday 30 June: Social bowls played a game of Pairs, 2 games of Triples 12 ends.

Bette Saillard, Sheila Rattray and Dale Winter played Singles, each bowler having a game against each other while the other player was the Marker.

The result of this was Bette defeated Dale 9 v 4, Dale had a win against Sheila 11 v 6 and finally a win also for Sheila 7 v Bette 5, all winners in the end.

The Pairs was a close match Chrissy Buddle and Loretta Baker winning by 1 shot 9 v 8, their opposition Debbie Gardner and Maureen Campbell.

Lyn Nightingale, Carol Hayden and Jean Glover were losing in their game v Kris McDonald, Dot Dallas and Sandra Leisemann over 5 ends they scored 12 points and claimed victory 17 v 14.

A good win for Sheril Johnson, Ingrid Luck and Dale Cameron 14 v Jill McBride, Bev Dunn and Karen McPhie 7.

By Lynda RICHARDS