Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

THE Club Championship Major Pairs Competition commenced on Tuesday 12 July.

Eleven teams had entered this Competition, but unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, three teams had to withdraw and replacement players were found for three other teams.

The wet weather also didn’t help matters at all for this Club Championship, games being played in very cold, wet and windy conditions and social games not being played at all.

Tuesday 12 July: Major Pairs Competition Sheila Rattray and Maynie Roberts v Judi Polak and Jeanette Emmett.

Sheila and Maynie started strongly and dominated for more than half of this contest, by the 14th end they held a lead of 12 shots, 16 v 4.

Credit to Judi and Jeanette as they didn’t give up, winning six out of the remaining seven ends and ended up just losing by three shots, 17 v 14.

Social bowls played two games of Fours the winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Kris MacDonald, Chrissy Buddle, Dot Dallas and Robyn Beaumont.

Thursday 14 July: No social bowls.

Round two of the Major Pairs, three games started after nine ends play was abandoned due to heavy rain resulting in the Green being unplayable.

Tuesday 19 July: Once again due to the weather conditions no social bowls.

The Major Pairs Competition games resumed from where play ended.

Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann 6 v Sheila Rattray and Maynie Roberts 9 at the recommencement of their match.

Ingrid and Sandra held a substantial lead from the start and were declared winners on the 20th end, 21 v 13 heavy rain making bowling impossible.

The other two games played did bowl the 21 ends.

Karen Green and Karen McPhie restarted with a lead of four, 10 v 6 against Robyn Beaumont and Judy McGavock.

This battle continued to be a tough one, by the 19th end just one shot difference in the scores, Robyn and Judy in front.

The result was Robyn and Judy going through to the Semi Finals winning 21 v 17.

Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard 8 v Sheril Johnson and Lyn Nightingale 3 on the 9th end, by the 11th end they had increased their lead to 7, 11 v 4 but remained scoreless for the next four ends.

Hence, on the 15th end Lynda and Bette 11 v Sheril and Lyn 9, the last five ends went to Lynda and Bette, (including two ends gaining six points) winning 27 v 9.

Thursday 21 July: Semi Final Club Championship Major Pairs.

Robyn Beaumont and Judy McGavock v Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann.

By the 6th end Robyn and Judy held a 7 shot lead, 7 v 0, but then Ingrid and Sandra joined the game and all was ‘even Steven’ by the 14th 10 all.

Things remained close from there on, Robyn and Judy ultimately winning by 4 shots 17 v 13. Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard were being flogged by Bev Dunn and Loretta Baker 11 to nil on the 4th end.

It took them nine ends to finally get in front by one point, 17 v 16.

From there on they held the lead, winning 31 v 19.

Results from social games Chrissy Buddle, Jill McBride and Judi Polak 10 v Sue Morris, Maureen Campbell and Francis Boehm (visitor) 1.

Sheila Rattray, Lorraine Murphy and Dale Cameron 9 v Jean Glover, Sheril Johnson and Dot Dallas 5.

Pam Gilchrist and Dale Winter 11 v Deb Gardner and Jill McBride 7.

The Final of the Club Major Pairs Championship will be played on Tuesday 26 July Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard v Robyn Beaumont and Judy McGavock, lunch to follow.

By Lynda RICHARDS