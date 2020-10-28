Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 20th October: Social bowls 3 games, 3 bowls Triples just 14 ends played giving members the opportunity to watch the Semi Final of the Minor Singles Competition.



A win to Leona Clissold, Dawn Jones and Lorraine Murphy 15 v Lyn Nightingale, Bev Rhodes and Dale Winter 11.

Sue Morris, Bev Stephens and Wendy Jones on the 10th end had 5 points compared to Judi Polak, Dorothy Thompson and Bette Saillard holding 13.

Wendy’s team scored 5 shots on the 11th end ultimately just losing by 1 point, 16 v 15, a great comeback.

A big win for Lynda Richards (swinger lead), Dawn May and Kayelene Pearson 24 v Lynda, Christine Fossey and Jill McBride 8.

Winners on the day with the highest score were Lynda, Dawn and Kayelene.

Both Semi Final games were thrillers, great bowling by all competitors.

Jeannette Emmett and Jean Glover battled for 30 ends, on the 28th end the score was 23 all.

It took Jean 2 more ends to win the match 25 v 23.

Pam Gilchrist had a lead of 4 shots (10 v 6) v Sheila Rattray on the 10th end, Pam then didn’t add to her tally for 6 ends, Sheila now in front 16 v 10.

By the 23rd end Pam had bounced back just down by 1 shot 19 v 20.

It took Sheila 5 more ends to reach the magic number winning 25 v 20.

Thursday 22nd October: The Final of the Minor Singles and what a contest this was between Sheila Rattray and Jean Glover.

Sheila started strongly leading by 6 shots on the 9th end, 10 v 4.

The next 5 ends belonged to Jean, although she didn’t manage to get ahead of Sheila’s score until the 26th end here Jean was led by 1 shot, 18 v 17.

On the 27th end 18 all, 29th end 20 all, the 31st end Sheila Rattray claimed victory 25 v 20, winner of TGWBC Minor Singles Competition 2020.

Congratulations to both, finalists an awesome game of bowls much enjoyed by the spectators. Thanks to Pat Baker and Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring this week.

Results of social bowls Faye Giggins, Dorothy Thompson and Pat Baker 8 v Neryl Grehan, Irene Roberts and Sandra Leisemann 7.

Lynda Richards (swinger lead), Jill McBride and Dale Winter 13 v Lynda, Judi Polak and Maynie Roberts 9.

Ann Remmant, Lyn Nightingale, Sheril Johnson and Robyn Beaumont 18 v Bev Dunn, Ingrid Luck, Bev Rhodes and Bette Saillard 7.

On Monday 19th October Robyn Beaumont represented our Club at the NDWBA Singles Competition, unfortunately Robyn just lost her game by 1 shot bowling against Cheryl Field from Soldiers Point.

The winner of this Competition was Natasha Van Eldik.

Coming events: Tuesday 3rd November Melbourne Cup Day as per TGWBC.

Thursday 5th November Round 1 Open Consistency Competition.

By Lynda RICHARDS