TEA Gardens Women’s Bowling Club News.

Tuesday 26 October: Format for play three games of three bowls Triples and a Game of four bowls Pairs, all games 18 ends.

Dawn Jones, Lynda Richards and Robyn Webster battled all the way in their game versus Dawn May, Jean Glover and Sandra Leisemann.

They fought back from being down by six shots on the sixth end to holding a lead of five by the sixteenth end, 14 v 9.

With just two ends left to bowl things were looking good for them.

Sandra’s team were not giving up, they scored five points on the seventeenth end and another two on the last end, winning 16 v 14.

Jan Coomer, Deyonne Page and Dale Winter took an early lead and never looked back ultimately winning by eleven shots 25 v 14, their opposition were Dot Dallas, Lynne Green and Karen McPhie.

A great comeback by Sheila Rattray and Maynie Roberts saw them nearly snatch victory from Ingrid Luck and Bette Saillard.

By the eleventh end Ingrid and Bette led by 11 points 15 v 4.

Over the next five ends Sheila and Maynie scored eleven points, with just two ends left to bowl the score now 15 all.

Time for Ingrid and Bette to get back into the game which they did, winning the last two ends and the game 19 v 15.

Sheril Johnson, Jeanette Emmett and Pat Baker had a convincing win against Judi Polak, Lyn Nightingale and Robyn Beaumont 19 v 11.

The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Jan, Deyonne and Dale. Lynda Richards was the winner of the raffle, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 28 October: Four games of ‘turn around Triples’, 12 ends.

Bev Dunn, Sheril Johnson and Jean Glover were neck and neck most of the way bowling against Wendy Brand, Lynne Green and Deyonne Page, this contest resulted in a 9 all draw.

If the score gives any indication it appears Liv Everingham, Jan Coomer and Robyn Beaumont might have given Helen O’Harae, Ingrid Luck and Karen McPhie a lesson in how to bowl, winning by 14 points 20 v 6.

Bev Rhodes, Carol Hayden and Dot Dallas started strongly keeping in front till the eighth end, now the score 7 all vs Lyn Nightingale, Lynda Richards and Maynie Roberts.

By the tenth end 8 all, Dot’s team claimed victory 12 v 10.

Wilma Drake, Dorothy Thompson and Judy McGavock 15 defeated Sue Morris, Sheila Rattray and Dale Winter 7.

Saturday 30 October: Dolphin Day, combined with ‘Shirts v Skirts’ (men v women) Trophy Day.

Many thanks to the Men’s Bowling Club for organizing this annual event.

Prior to bowls a short service was conducted by Noel Jackson and Deyonne Page in memory of both Club’s past members.

The winners of the Trophy were the ‘Shirts’ with a score of 145 v 94.

Coming events: Club Championship Major Pairs Competition, Round 1 was to be played on Thursday 4 November.

Following the draw 1 game has been forfeited and the other will be played on Monday 1 November.

Round 2 to be contested Tuesday 9 November.