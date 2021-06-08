Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 1 June: Social bowls and Round 2 of the Club Championship Major Singles played.

Results from social bowls Wendy Jones and Jill McBride led all the way against Dawn Jones and Sheila Rattray winning convincingly 21 v 10.

A similar tale on the next rink Lyn Nightingale and Judi Polak 20 v Francis Betar and Ingrid Luck 13.

Winners on the day winning with the lowest score were Lyn and Judi.

Results of the Major Singles Championship, Bette Saillard proved to be too strong an opponent for Maynie Roberts, by the 12th end she held a 9 shot lead (13 v 4), eventually winning the game by 12 shots 25 v 13, on the 27th end.

Newcomer Irene Roberts was battling against Robyn Beaumont on the next rink, it took 23 ends of bowling before Robyn claimed victory 25 v 8. Pam Gilchrist and Lynda Richards were 11 all on the 11th end, 13 all on the 13th end but the remainder of the game went Lynda’s way, winning on the 19th end 25 v 16.

Jean Glover held a strong lead against Sheril Johnson most of their game, on the 16th end Sheril had reduced her deficit to 7 shots behind, losing on the 20th end 25 v12.

Thanks to the Markers Dale Winter, Dot Dallas, Robyn Webster and Loretta Baker also to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring.

Dawn Jones won the raffle, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for their donation of the raffle prize.

Thursday 3 June: Format for social bowls a game of 3 bowls Triples and a game of 3 bowls Pairs.

Helen O’Harae, Carol Hayden and Robyn Webster dominated in the Triples game winning 12 v 5 against Bev Dunn, Dorothy Thompson and Dot Dallas.

In the pairs match, by the 4th end Ingrid Luck and Jill McBride were losing by 8 shots, things didn’t improve from here, they lost by 11 shots, 16 v 5, the victors Lyn Nightingale and Dale Winter.

Moving on to the Semi Final of the Major Singles Championship, first up Robyn Beaumont v Jean Glover. Robyn won the first 2 ends, by the 4th end Jean had equalized the score, 3 all. The 9th end Jean held a 5 shot lead, 9 v 4, the 14th end 11 all, the 17th end 15 all.

From then on Robyn dominated, winning on the 26th end 25 v 19.

The other Semi Finalists were Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard, Lynda narrowly holding the lead from start to finish claiming victory on the 29th end 25 v 20.

Great bowling by all competitors.

Thanks to the Markers Sheila Rattray and Pam Gilchrist and to Francis Betar for umpiring.

The Final of the Major Singles will be held on Tuesday 8 June, look forward to next week’s edition for the result.

Coming Events: Thursday 17 June Round 1 Club Minor Singles Competition.

Sunday 27 June Weekend Pennants starts TGWBC have 2 teams entered in this, unfortunately both drawn to bowl in the same section.

By Lynda RICHARDS