Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 6 June: The final of the Club Championship Major Singles played and social bowls.

Format for social bowls was four games of 3 bowls Pairs, 18 ends.

Lyn Nightingale and Jill McBride at times held a narrow lead over Dawn Jones and Judi Polak on two occasions the score was even, as it was on the last end 11 all, no winners here.

On the 12th end, Ingrid Luck and Maynie Roberts were 9 shots in front (15 v 6), bowling against Dorothy Thompson and Dale Winter.

The next 6 ends of this contest were won by Dorothy and Dale they accrued 7 points, Ingrid and Maynie were lucky to be the victors 15 v 13.

Dawn May and Karen Green led all the way winning 20 v 10 against Sheril Johnson and Loretta Baker.

Sheila Rattray and Jean Glover were leading most of the time v Irene Roberts and Pam Gilchrist.

The 16th end sealed the game for Sheila and Jean scoring 4 points, winning 17 v 13.

The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Ingrid and Maynie.

Loretta Baker was the lucky raffle winner, thanks to The Garden Eatery for their donation of the raffle prize.

The Final of the Major Singles, Robyn Beaumont v Lynda Richards.

Robyn started strongly, by the 6th end she held an 8 shot lead (9 v 1), by the 9th end a lead of 11 (13 v 2).

Lynda managed to reduce this lead to 6 by the 11th end but Robyn proved to be too strong an opposition winning on the 25th end 25 v 16.

Congratulations Robyn, Club Champion 2 years in a row, a great effort.

Robyn will be representing our Club at the State Champion of Club Championships in July.

Thanks to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring, Bette Saillard for Marking and our social committee members Jean Glover, Sheril Johnson and Lyn Nightingale for your hard work, all much appreciated also a great job done by Pam Gilchrist “standing in” as President in the absence of Deyonne Page.

Thursday 8 June: Due to the “freezing” weather conditions only seven members of TGWBC turned up for a game, hence they just enjoyed (I’m not sure if we did, it was so cold) a roll up.

Coming events: Thursday 17 June Round 1 of the Minor Singles Competition, ten competitors in this event.

Saturday 26 June weekend Pennants commence, we have two teams competing.

By Lynda RICHARDS