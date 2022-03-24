Teams flock to Nambucca for Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER several pitch inspections, the 42nd Challenge Cup at Nambucca went ahead last weekend with 26 teams participating in the annual event that has unfortunately been cancelled the past three years due to Covid-19 and flooding.

Matches kicked off on Friday evening with the men’s over 35s competition which saw Nambucca, Northern Storm, Port United, DKFC Armidale, Cavanbah FC, Armidale City Westside and the Glen Innes Highlanders taking part.

Saturday morning action kicked off at 8am with bacon and egg rolls from the Lions van and coffee from the club canteen to help fuel the players for their big day of competition.

The men’s Open kicked off with the Nambucca Strikers, Port United, West Lawn FC, Norths United Armidale, West Pymble, Kempsey Saints, Armidale City Westside and the Macleay Valley Rangers all involved.

Shortly after, the women’s event kicked off at 10am with Nambucca, Coffs United, Kempsey Saints, Newington Gunners, Banigas, and Urunga FC in action.

Nambucca Strikers Football Club President Keily Chase provided News Of The Area with pitch side insights.

“Saturday was a great day of competition which saw a few light showers coming through and then the sun coming back out to make things a bit steamy and humid but overall an absolutely wonderful day.

“The most anticipated game of the day kicked off at 6:50 pm for the over 35’s grand final which saw Port United take home the win over Armidale City Westside.

“Speaking to the team afterwards they were absolutely stoked to take home the win and drink a beer from the perpetual trophy as they celebrated at the Strikers major sponsor, the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club and enjoyed the live entertainment from Coffs band ‘Who’s Charlie’,” said Keily.

The Port United captain hailed the 42nd Challenge Cup as a wonderful event.

“We were so excited the cup was able to be held this year and we are very thankful to the Nambucca strikers for hosting this wonderful event and for having us come and play.

“We look forward to this event every year and we can’t wait to come back again next year,” he said.

Keily shared the best play of the weekend.

“The best play of the weekend came from a (Christiano) Ronaldo style bicycle kick by a West Pymble player which resulted in a goal in their quarter final game against Armidale City Westside which resulted in cheers around the grounds.

“The day ended at 4pm with Urunga Women’s team taking home the win in the grand final against Coffs United, it was Urunga’s sixth consecutive Challenge Cup grand final win.

“West Pymble took the win over Port United for their first Challenge Cup open men’s grand final win since 2016 and West Pymble finished off the day by singing their famous song ‘I want to be a West Pymble player’.

“Overall a great weekend was had by all involved and a thousand thank yous were given by players who had finally been able to travel to Nambucca to play in the annual event.

“A big thank you to all teams that travelled to play football with us and to the committee, volunteers and sponsors that made this weekend such a success.

“We can’t wait to do it all again next March,” said Keily.

Nambucca Strikers Football Club received high praise from all teams including Urunga FC captain Bre Martin.

“The Challenge Cup went really well, it’s always a great weekend and was good to see the women playing eleven aside this year for the first time at the cup.

“Although the weather leading up to the weekend made the fields a bit of a challenge to play on we were just so grateful it went ahead and we were able to get some games in before the season.

“Nambucca did a great job as the hosting club providing gazebos and seating, the canteen had great food and drinks and they kept it all running smoothly, great job organising it all so a big thank you to the Nambucca club,” said Bre.

By David WIGLEY