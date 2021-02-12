Tech Savvy Seniors Extended at Coffs Harbour Libraries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TECH issues can be super frustrating but you can get help with the four week extension of the popular Tech Savvy Senior – Be Connected Sessions at Coffs, Woolgoolga and Toormina Libraries.

The sessions allow local seniors to get assistance with their tech issues from local high school students via a face to face meet up and trouble solving session.

The recent sessions were well attended with many seniors bringing in their own mobile, tablet, laptop or phone.

Feedback from participants from the recently held sessions was that when they buy their device from a store there is no training or set up instructions so they can get stuck.

Others who attended got help to load apps, help with emails and getting an Apple ID set up.

There really is no limit and no question is too silly.

So grab your device and feel the frustration subside when you get down to one of the new sessions.

‘Tech Savvy Seniors – Be Connected’ sessions are at the following locations and times:

At Toormina Library on Tuesdays at 10-12 am on February 9, 16, 23 and March 2.

Woolgoolga Library on Wednesdays from 10-12 am on February 10, 17, 24 and March 3.

And at Coffs Harbour on Saturdays from 10-12 am on February 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Bookings are online with new dates or you can call the library as well on 66484900 or email coffs.library@chcc.nsw.gov.au.

By Sandra MOON