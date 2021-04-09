Tech Savvy Seniors program at the Coffs Coast Community College

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you are aged 60 or over, and struggling to make sense of technology, the Tech Savvy Seniors program may be the answer.

The program delivers free digital literacy training to help seniors develop the skills and confidence to use technology in everyday life.

The Tech Savvy Seniors program is government-funded and provides fun, hands-on training in using computers, tablets, smart phones, the internet, email and social media.

Designed to help you stay connected with your family, friends and community, the Tech Savvy Seniors program offers a series of short workshops to bring you confidently into the digital age.

Whether you have an Apple device or an android device, there is a Tech Savvy Seniors course to help you learn to use it and enjoy it.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of your current experience.

To find out more, join us on Friday 16 April for information and a cuppa.

We are running two sessions, as follows:

– 10 am to 12 noon

– 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

Feel free to bring along your device so that our trainers can advise which Tech Savvy Seniors course will best suit your needs.

Places are limited.

Phone (02) 6652 5378 to book your place at one of the above information sessions.

Alternatively, call into our office at Level 1 City Square, 66-90 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour (next to Spec Savers).

The information sessions will be held at our training venue at 22 Moonee Street, Coffs Harbour.