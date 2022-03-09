Tech savvy seniors workshops in Stroud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE popular tech savvy seniors workshops are back for 2022.

MidCoast Libraries are hosting a series of workshops in Harrington, Forster and Stroud to help seniors become more familiar with their smartphone.



These workshops are suitable for introductory level users.

Sessions are free, but bookings are essential due to limited places.

Please bring your own device and any questions you have about how to use your smartphone.

Confidence with technology can make a real difference to staying independent, keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing government services, and enjoying library e-services.

These workshops are a great way to get to know other like-minded people.

Times and dates are:

Monday 7 March 10am at Harrington Library – How to Navigate Your Smartphone

Monday 14 March 10am at Forster Library – Introduction to Smartphones

Monday 14 March 1pm at Forster Library – Introduction to Smartphones

Wednesday 23 March 9:30am at Stroud Library – Introduction to iPhones

Wednesday 23 March 12:30pm at Stroud Library – Introduction to Android Smartphone

Book online at midcoastlibraries.com.au/events or by calling the Library: Harrington 6556 1652, Forster 7955 7001, Stroud 4994 5204.

The workshops are provided thanks to a partnership between the NSW Government, Telstra and the State Library of NSW.