Teenager arrested after stabbing in Sawtell

A TEENAGER has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged stabbing of another teen at Sawtell at the weekend.

About 8pm on Sunday, 19 September 2021, emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at a beach near First Avenue, Sawtell.

Police were told a group of about 100 people were in attendance at the location, when a fight broke out.

During the altercation, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times.

The injured teenager was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Duper to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested at Lismore Police Station shortly before 11am on Tuesday 21, September 2021, where charges are expected to be laid.

Inquiries continue.