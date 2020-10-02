Tehani takes horsing around to a whole new level

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEHANI Badke is riding high after being named a finalist in the Pony Club Australia awards.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Year 5 Bishop Druitt College student and Coffs Harbour Pony Club member is quickly gaining recognition on the national stage thanks to her hard work, dedication and incredible skills.

She is one of just three finalists in the Best Achievement Rider Under 12 award for Pony Club Australia.

“First I’d like to congratulate the other two finalists,” Tehani said.

“Being recognised at this level is amazing and it just goes to show if you work hard and are dedicated, you can achieve anything.”

Coming off a massive 2019 season that saw her take out numerous wins at both club and zone level – 2020 looked a little different thanks to COVID-19.

Despite all the State events she qualified for being cancelled, Tehani and her trust steed Hank continued to work hard and compete in whatever they could, including online competitions.

It’s that commitment that sees her continue to kick huge goals in the equestrian world.

“I definitely have to thank my family, my amazing coaches and Coffs Harbour Pony Club,” she said.

“For me, riding is more than just a sport, it’s a passion.”

By Kue HALL