Tenancy and Landlord Relief Package Announced

TENANTS and landlords doing it tough will welcome the NSW Government announcement to increase the Residential Tenancy Support Package.

This is an increase of up to $4,500 per tenancy and an extension to the eviction moratorium until 11 November 2021, giving increased security to residential tenants impacted by COVID-19.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said the increased payment will incentivise landlords to offer rent reductions to tenants who are doing it tough and the extension of the eviction moratorium will provide welcome peace of mind.

Mr Anderson acknowledged that times were tough due to COVID-19 and was a period of significant financial hardship.

According to Mr Anderson the NSW government’s response is to continually assess and monitor where help is needed.

“The Residential Tenancy Support Package will now provide payments of up to $4,500 per tenancy as long as landlords reduce rent for their tenants by at least that much and have not claimed land tax relief.”

Mr Anderson said, “This is a further $1,500 increase and comes as part of our commitment to supporting people who have taken a hit due to COVID-19.”

“We have always encouraged landlords and tenants to work together to negotiate a rent reduction, and now the NSW Government is providing a rebate of up to $4,500 to make sure tenants and landlords are both protected.

“During times like this it is crucial that we all dig deep and do what we can to help each other out, so I am strongly encouraging landlords to work out a rent reduction for their tenants and then make the most of this rebate.

“The NSW Government is working around the clock to get applications approved and money is being processed in a very timely fashion.”

Mr Anderson said the extension to the eviction moratorium will give tenants who have experienced a downturn in their income due to COVID-19 one less thing to worry about while they are getting back on their feet.

“COVID-19 impacted residential tenants who are struggling with rent will continue to be protected from eviction due to rental debts until 11 November, which is an extra two months protection to the moratorium period previously established,” Mr Anderson said.

“Following the moratorium, for the period 12 November 2021 – 12 February 2022, transitional measures will apply and will limit when terminations can occur for rental debt accrued during the moratorium.”

Fair Trading will act as mediator for tenants and landlords entering negotiations for issues which cannot be resolved privately.

For more information on the package or to apply go to Residential tenancy support package | NSW Fair Trading.

By Sandra MOON