Tensions Over Jetty Foreshore Development Plans

BRUCE and Helen Weir have been sceptical of the State Government’s intentions for the development of the Jetty Foreshore since before the announcement of the current process almost eighteen months ago.

They pointed out that the initial draft plan indicated a retirement home in the south, at the site currently occupied by the Jetty Beach House, which had never been proposed in any survey of Coffs Harbour residents.



Fast forwarding to the most recent meeting of the Jetty Foreshores Planning Advisory Committee, the Weirs have pointed out, in a letter to the Editor (‘Abject Betrayal of the Coffs Harbour Community, p24, Coffs Coast News of The Area, 18 February 2022), that current draft plans include residential accommodation along the railway line which, they say, has also never been asked for by locals.

Also in a letter to the Editor, in this edition, Ann Leonard, a member of the Jetty Foreshores Planning Advisory Committee, agrees that the public has not asked for residential accommodation, but points out that, as its name states, the Committee is advisory only.

Ms Leonard points out that there will be further consultation and urges residents to have their say.

When News Of The Area spoke with the Weirs, Helen said that the ideal usage for the land along the railway line would be more parkland and recreational areas.

Mr Weir said, “We understand there needs to be some sort of commercial activity but there are already sites such as the old Fishing Club (subject to the wishes of the Indigenous community), the Yacht Club and the Vendetta that can be redeveloped.”

Mrs Weir added that there are also other buildings at the marina that can be used or replaced.

The Weirs are very concerned about a comment in the minutes of a meeting of the Advisory Committee, from 14 December that stated ‘… the uses were subject to future refinement and would ultimately be determined by market demand …’

Mr Weir said, “As the city grows, where are people going to get their recreation?

“Where are the new public amenities?,” he asked

He cites the reconfiguration of Moore Park in Sydney as an example of how previous planning has not accounted for the growing demand for recreation facilities.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh told News Of The Area, “The project has been driven by extensive community consultation.

“The Council has made improvements to the Foreshore over the years and it has been heavily utilised by the public.

“However, the southern end of the Foreshore has not been utilised as much because there hasn’t been an investment in that area, resulting in the northern end often being overcrowded.

“The Coffs Harbour community has a once in a generation opportunity to create a wonderful precinct at the Jetty foreshore and most people agree with 95 percent of what is being proposed.

“The NSW State Government along with the Department of Planning and the Council are committed to ensuring that we can seek agreement on the other five percent,” said Mr Singh.

