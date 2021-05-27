Terrific Tigers smash Scorpions in Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Tigers have continued their recent stellar form with a 7-0 victory against the Sawtell Scorpions during the latest round of the Coastal Premier League.

On the back of a 5-0 victory against the Macleay Valley Rangers and a 5-0 win midweek in their FFA Cup match against the Kempsey Saints, the Tigers continued their recent purple patch with a 7-0 victory away from home against the Scorpions at Toormina Oval.

The Tigers got out to a 2-0 lead after 29 minutes, with their second goal a result of forward pressure and an intercept.

The Tigers forward pressure paid off once again shortly after, as their third goal came as the result of a ricochet after the Tigers forwards clamped down on the Scorpions defenders.

The Tigers scored their fourth goal on the stroke of half-time to all but seal the 3 points.

The second half saw the match turn more into a defensive struggle, but the Tigers still managed three goals with two of them coming from beautiful long-range strikes.

Despite scoring plenty of goals in the last three matches, it was his side’s defensive efforts which impressed Tigers coach Luke Stow the most.

“Keeping teams to a clean sheet in the last three matches has been the most impressive thing,” he said.

“We have been working on defensive pressure up the field, and it’s about being structurally complete.”

After scoring 17 goals and conceding none in their last three matches, Stow said his side could still get better.

“There is more room for improvement and there are a few things we can improve on,” he said.

“Playing a complete match for 90 minutes and a few little things we are sticking to.”

The Sawtell Scorpions won their reserve grade match against the Tigers 2-1, with Harley Parker scoring the match winner.

By Aiden BURGESS