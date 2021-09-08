Testing Times: New Covid-19 testing site for Anna Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCALS are up in arms at the time it takes to get COVID-19 test results back.

This is now more important than ever with the region experiencing a growth in exposure sites and cases.

Fortunately there is some hope on the horizon with some new services available and extended hours at testing sites.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told News Of The Area, “Too many people have been forced to wait too long to receive their test results.

“If someone is waiting four to seven days to receive their result, that seriously impacts their life, particularly if they can’t work from home.

“I’ve been pushing for additional testing sites across Port Stephens, and I’m relieved two new testing clinics have been set up in Raymond Terrace and Anna Bay.

“I’ve also been liaising with service providers about a possible testing service in Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest and I’m hopeful it will materialise.

“The only way we’re going to overcome this outbreak is for everyone to get tested if they have the slightest of symptoms.

“That’s why it’s so important to have quick and convenient local testing options, to enable people to do the right thing and protect themselves and our community.”

A new testing facility has been opened up at Anna Bay on Nelson Bay Road which fortunately preempted the two shifts worked by an infected worker at Liquorland at Salamander Bay.

Local family pathology practice of more than 40 years Medtech Services who are partnered with 4Cyte Pathology have been providing our region with Covid-19 testing since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 4Cyte Pathology Pop Up Drive Thru Clinic is located at HopeUC Church Carpark, 4236 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay NSW 2316 and is open 7.30am – 3.30pm Monday to Friday with the service making the commitment to expand operating times and days based on demand.

Nick Burns of Medtech said, “We were acutely aware of the need for reliable testing turnaround times for results.

“In the beginning this was most important for those needing to access their medical treatments, but quickly included the need for clearance testing for patients to return to work, students to attend school etc…as we have all now grown accustomed to.

“Together with our laboratory partner 4Cyte Pathology, we have been able to provide reliability in Covid-19 testing result times for the better part of 18 months now.

“Our local team based at our Wallsend hub have been a big part of that, doing much of the pre-analytical specimen processing.

“Helping to keep our testing capacity expandable, and test result times as fast as possible, we recently introduced an electronic patient check-in system at our drive-thru testing clinics, which also makes the drive-thru experience much faster for patients,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON